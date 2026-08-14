DriveWealth Powers Launch of IOL Privé, a Digital-First Private Banking Experience for Affluent Investors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DriveWealth, a global B2B Brokerage-as-a-Service platform designed to make investing easier for clients and their customers, today announced their partnership powering the launch of IOL Privé, a Uruguay-based premium wealth management offering designed to serve high-net-worth investors seeking to manage their global investments with a higher level of sophistication, advice and service.

The strategic partnership with IOL Privé further expands DriveWealth’s presence across Latin America and reflects growing demand for embedded wealth management solutions Share

Powered by DriveWealth’s embedded brokerage infrastructure, IOL Privé combines dedicated wealth advisory services and access to international investment opportunities, and fully disclosed U.S. investment accounts within a seamless client experience.

“Private banking has historically been reserved for a very select group of investors willing to navigate complex onboarding processes and disconnected technology channels,” said Naureen Hassan, CEO of DriveWealth. “Through our partnership with IOL Privé, we're helping modernize private banking by providing the infrastructure to deliver seamless investment experiences in a digital platform clients already know and trust. Our missions are closely aligned in expanding access to investors on a global scale, while creating a more white-glove experience for high-net-worth individuals.”

With more than 2 million customers and over 25 years, IOL Group has established itself as one of the region's leading investment organizations. Through IOL Privé, IOL Group is expanding its offering to better serve affluent clients seeking sophisticated wealth management solutions, international diversification, and direct access to global markets.

The launch comes as demand for international investing continues to grow among affluent investors.

Traditionally, investors seeking private banking and international wealth management services have often relied on fragmented experiences, multiple providers, and lengthy onboarding processes. IOL Privé simplifies that experience through a single digital platform.

“Launching this project marks a major milestone for IOL Group. We started in Argentina more than 25 years ago, and now we are expanding our presence across the region with a real solution for our investors,” said Diego Pizzulli, CEO of IOL invertironline. “The new platform will offer, through a dedicated app, advisory, investment and wealth planning services, delivering a seamless and professional experience.”

The strategic partnership with IOL Privé further expands DriveWealth’s presence across Latin America and reflects growing demand for embedded wealth management solutions that allow financial institutions to better serve affluent clients while strengthening long-term customer relationships.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth is a global B2B financial technology platform. Our core business is providing Brokerage-as-a-Service, powering the investing and trading experiences for digital wallets, broker-dealers, asset managers and consumer brands. DriveWealth’s APIs provide our partners with a modern, extensible and flexible toolkit to develop everything from traditional investment workflows to more innovative techniques like rounding up purchases into fractional share ownership. DriveWealth, LLC is a registered broker dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC. Visit legal.drivewealth.com for full disclosures.

About IOL Privé

IOL Privé is the international platform of IOL Agente de Valores S.A., registered as a Securities Intermediary in the Securities Market Registry of the Central Bank of Uruguay (BCU) under number 4236, domiciled at Ruta 8, Km 17.500, Edificio N° 200, Local N° 208-09, Montevideo (Free Trade Zone), Uruguay. It is a platform aimed at clients seeking to manage their global investments with a higher level of sophistication, advisory, and service.