Strzala Architects and Corgan to Support Major Capital Investment Programmes for UK’s Manchester Airports Group

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manchester-based Strzala Architects, with global architecture and design firm Corgan as subconsultant, has been appointed to a consultancy framework established by Manchester Airports Group (MAG) to support capital investment programmes across its airports over the next five years. Strzala Architects has secured a position on the framework under Lot 7: RIBA Stages 1+2 Architecture, partnering with Corgan, placing the team among a select group chosen to deliver early-stage architectural services, including concept design, master planning and capacity planning for terminal and commercial developments.

MAG is entering a significant phase of capital development aimed at modernising infrastructure, expanding capacity, enhancing operational resilience, and advancing sustainability goals including achieving net zero carbon operations by 2038. Serving more than 60 million passengers annually across its three airports — Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands — MAG is the UK’s largest airport group and plays a vital role in regional economic growth and international connectivity.

Strzala Architects has deep local expertise, having worked at Manchester Airport for more than 15 years and serving on the MAG framework since 2020. In partnership with Corgan, a global leader in aviation design, the team combines regional insight with international best practices in airport planning and passenger experience, delivering coordinated design services that support the efficient development of airport infrastructure.

“We are proud to continue our longstanding relationship with Manchester Airports Group and to partner with Corgan on this important framework,” said Roman Strzala, Director of Strzala. “This appointment reflects in depth understanding of MAG’s operations and our ability to deliver impactful, early-stage design solutions that set the foundation for successful project delivery.”

Corgan is a globally recognised leader in aviation and transportation design, with a portfolio spanning more than 200 airports worldwide, including the world’s largest airports. The firm is consistently ranked among the top airport architecture practices and is known for delivering innovative, high-performance environments that elevate the passenger experience. In Corgan’s fast-growing London office, the regional Aviation and Transportation practice is led by studio leader Pablo Codesido along with Kat Leppard, a British Aviation Group (BAG) board member.

“Supporting Strzala Architects on this appointment with Manchester Airports Group is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the future of aviation in the UK,” said Jonathan Massey, Managing Principal and Aviation and Transportation Sector Leader at Corgan. “Together, we bring a shared commitment to innovative, forward-looking design that enhances the passenger experience while supporting operational performance and long-term sustainability.”

ABOUT STRZALA ARCHITECTS

Strzala Architects is a professional and contemporary architectural practice based in Manchester, England delivering thoughtful, well-considered design across a broad range of sectors and project types. The practice has particular expertise in transport, public and commercial projects, alongside experience in education, residential, heritage and refurbishment. Strzala Architects works with clients to develop practical, innovative and sustainable design solutions, from individual buildings and complex refurbishment projects through to wider master planning and urban design.

ABOUT CORGAN

Corgan is an employee-owned architecture and design firm with 23 locations and more than 1,400 team members globally. The firm, ranked as the No. 4 architecture firm by Architectural Record and Building Design + Construction, works with clients in a variety of sectors including aviation & transportation, data centers, education, government, health, hospitality & retail, mixed-use, multifamily, office, urban, campus & cultural, and workplace. The firm’s core disciplines are supported by a wide range of supplemental services including brand & graphics, furniture services, master planning and sustainability — all of which have a singular goal: to build environments where clients thrive. Founded in 1938, Corgan has developed a strong reputation for agility in design by anticipating marketplace changes and leading clients to thoughtful, data-driven design solutions. Its research insights and design expertise empower the organisation to foresee emerging changes and develop solutions that minimise risk, create flexibility, and maximise longevity. To learn more about Corgan, visit www.corgan.com.