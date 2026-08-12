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Emagine IT Awarded $12 Million DFC Enterprise IT Operations Services Contract

Award expands EIT's capacity to deliver secure, resilient, and modern technology services supporting critical federal missions.

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emagine IT, a mission-focused federal technology firm specializing in cybersecurity, data, and artificial intelligence, today announced it has been awarded a $12 million contract by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to support the continued advancement of DFC's enterprise information technology operations.

Emagine IT awarded $12M DFC contract to secure and modernize the enterprise technology that powers America's development finance mission.

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DFC is the international investment arm of the U.S. government, partnering with the private sector to mobilize capital for projects that advance U.S. foreign policy and drive economic development for allies and partners. With investments spanning sectors such as energy, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and technology, the agency's global mission depends on a secure, reliable, and modern enterprise technology foundation.

"DFC's mission requires both dependable operations and the capacity to innovate with purpose," said Cedric Sims, chief executive officer of Emagine IT. "This award represents another important step in EIT's strategic growth and expands our ability to bring together the people, capabilities, and partnerships needed to turn emerging technologies into secure and measurable mission impact."

The award builds on EIT's experience helping federal organizations modernize complex technology environments while maintaining the security, reliability, and operational discipline required for mission-critical services. EIT will bring modern enterprise practices and capabilities, including Zero Trust principles, cloud-enabled operations, enterprise architecture, and technology modernization, to help DFC strengthen resilience and respond to evolving mission needs.

"EIT continues to build the technical depth required to support modern federal enterprises," said Aamir Saleem, chief technology officer of Emagine IT. "We are strengthening our capabilities across secure cloud technologies, Zero Trust, enterprise architecture, and resilient operations so our customers can modernize confidently while continuing to deliver on their missions."

The award reinforces EIT's continued growth across the federal civilian market and its commitment to helping government organizations securely modernize, improve operational resilience, and prepare for emerging mission and technology demands.

About Emagine IT

Emagine IT delivers technical excellence and customer-focused innovation in cybersecurity, data, artificial intelligence, enterprise architecture, infrastructure, AI-driven automation, and compliance for government and private-sector clients. For over 24 years, EIT has fostered a culture of collaboration, ensuring measurable impact in govtech, federal contracting, and digital transformation.

Learn more at www.eit2.com or follow Emagine IT on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Media Relations
Emagine IT
Phone: (202) 587-5607
Email: media@eit2.com

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Contacts

Media Contact:
Media Relations
Emagine IT
Phone: (202) 587-5607
Email: media@eit2.com

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