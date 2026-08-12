Techlott Signs Definitive Five-Year Platform Agreement with The Gambia’s Exclusive Lottery and Gaming License Holder

JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Techlott Inc. (OTCQB: LOTT) (“Techlott” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive platform and services agreement with the holder of the exclusive license to operate lottery and gaming in the Republic of The Gambia (the “Operator”). The agreement, executed on August 6, 2026, carries an initial term of five years from the launch of live operations, subject to either party’s right to terminate for convenience on 90 days’ written notice, and renews automatically for successive 24-month periods thereafter absent such notice. A Current Report on Form 8-K disclosing the agreement has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Techlott signs definitive 5-year platform agreement with The Gambia’s exclusive lottery and gaming license holder, with contractual minimum monthly payments commencing August 2026. Share

Under the agreement, Techlott will supply and operate the technology backbone of the Operator’s nationwide lottery operation. Ahead of launch, the Company is responsible for implementation of the platform in compliance with Gambian regulatory requirements, customization of the offering, information-security protocols, acceptance testing and staff training. From launch, Techlott will host the platform infrastructure and provide DevOps and server management, security maintenance, monitoring, maintenance releases and code-level support for the life of the contract.

Techlott’s compensation is structured as a tiered percentage of gross platform revenue — defined in the agreement as the total amount of bets and purchases made by end users through the platform — together with contractual minimum monthly payments of $7,000 per month that commence on August 15, 2026. The structure ties the Company’s income to top-line wagering volume across the operation, rather than to the operator’s net gaming results, and begins generating contracted revenue for Techlott this month.

The agreement covers the same Gambia deployment that was the subject of the Company’s January 2026 commercial framework announcement, in which the engagement was structured through Evyatech Ltd. Under the definitive agreement, Techlott now contracts directly with the license holder. Launch of live operations is expected in the coming months.

“Signing a definitive agreement with the exclusive license holder is the step that matters,” said Yakir Abadi, Chief Executive Officer of Techlott. “A letter of intent describes intent. This contract obligates both sides: the license holder to operate and pay, and Techlott to deliver, host and support the platform for an initial five-year term. The Gambia is deliberately sized as our first national deployment — a market where we can launch cleanly and prove every layer of the system in live, regulated operation.”

“In January we set out a framework; today it is a signed contract,” said Mark Katzenelson, President of Techlott. “What an operator buys from us is not a promise of technology — it is responsibility. Implementation, acceptance testing and staff training before launch; hosting, monitoring and code-level support after. Our partner holds the license and knows its market. Our job is to make the platform something they never have to think about. That is the standard we are setting in The Gambia, and it is the standard we will carry into the next market.”

“Running a national lottery is an operations job, not a demo,” said Ben Harris, Chief Technology Officer of Techlott. “From launch, we are accountable for the infrastructure end to end — hosting, server management, security maintenance and continuous monitoring. The architecture was built for exactly this environment: draw logic, verifiable randomness and audit-ready records operating as a single platform under regulatory oversight. A national deployment in continuous live production is the proof that matters for every conversation we have after it.”

“When we rebranded to Techlott in June, we said the new name should reflect the business now inside the company,” said Eldar Edmond Grady, Executive Chairman. “This is what that business looks like: a national license holder contracting our platform for five years on a revenue-share basis, with payments that begin this month. It is the first agreement of its kind for the Company, and it is the template we intend to repeat in other regulated markets.”

About Techlott Inc.

Techlott Inc. (OTCQB: LOTT), formerly AppYea Inc., is a public technology company developing infrastructure for regulated lottery, draw-based gaming, and outcome verification markets. Through the Techlott platform and NeoDraw architecture, the company creates modular solutions for licensed operators, government-linked lottery organizations, and regulated gaming partners. The platform supports draw logic, verifiable randomness, audit-ready records, settlement tools, operator back-office capabilities, and API-based integration. Techlott aims to help regulated operators modernize lottery products while maintaining flexibility around existing systems, regulatory requirements, and deployment models.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected launch of live operations in The Gambia, anticipated revenue under the agreement, the performance of the parties’ respective obligations, and the Company’s strategy in other regulated markets. Forward-looking statements rely on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the timing and successful completion of platform implementation, localization and acceptance testing; the launch and commercial performance of the lottery operation in The Gambia; the counterparty’s maintenance of its regulatory license and performance of its payment and operating obligations; wagering volumes actually processed through the platform; changes in law or regulation in The Gambia or elsewhere; the Company’s ability to secure additional customer contracts and generate meaningful revenue; and the Company’s need to raise additional capital. The Company’s common stock is quoted on the OTCQB Marketplace and, as a result, the forward-looking statement safe harbor under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 may not be available to the Company. Additional risks are described in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequent SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.