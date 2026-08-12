Longbridge Financial Commits $150,000 to Meals on Wheels America to Help End the Wait® for Seniors Nationwide

PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longbridge Financial was built on a single conviction that older Americans deserve to stay in their homes, on their terms, for as long as they choose. When the company looked for a partner, whose work made that future more possible, the answer was clear.

1 in 3 Meals on Wheels America providers has a waitlist. Longbridge Financial is committing $150,000 to help End the Wait for seniors nationwide. Share

Longbridge Financial today announced a one-year, $150,000 corporate partnership with Meals on Wheels America, supporting the organization's bold goal to End the Wait and ensure that every senior who needs Meals on Wheels services can access them.

The partnership helps advance Meals on Wheels America's bold goal to End the Wait by highlighting the urgent need for greater investment in the Meals on Wheels network as demand continues to outpace capacity. Nearly 14 million seniors face food insecurity, and one in three Meals on Wheels providers has a waitlist, with older adults waiting an average of more than three months for services. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping older adults live healthier, safer and more independent lives.

"Older Americans are at the center of everything we do at Longbridge Financial, and we believe we have a responsibility to show up for them in ways that go well beyond our core business," said Chris Mayer, CEO of Longbridge Financial. "Meals on Wheels America is doing vital work to address some of the most pressing challenges facing seniors today, from hunger and malnutrition to loneliness and isolation, and we are proud to support that mission. This is the kind of partnership that reflects who we are as a company."

"Far too many older adults have been left waiting for the nutritious meals and moments of social connection that they deserve,” said Kristine Templin, Chief Development and Marketing Officer at Meals on Wheels America. "We're grateful for Longbridge Financial's commitment to End the Wait and their investment in strengthening the Meals on Wheels network so more older adults can access nutritious meals, meaningful connection and the support they need to remain independent."

Through End the Wait, Meals on Wheels America is working alongside its network of approximately 5,000 community-based providers to serve more seniors, better, by scaling national programming to build local capacity, growing partnerships to reach communities with the greatest need, and leveraging its influence to drive change across systems, practices and policies.

The partnership extends beyond a financial commitment. Longbridge employees at its Paramus, N.J., and Houston offices, along with its remote workforce nationwide, will participate in Messages of Love, a Meals on Wheels America program in which volunteers handwrite personal cards delivered to homebound seniors alongside their meals. The company will host Messages of Love events in fall 2026 and again in 2027.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting approximately 5,000 community-based providers across the country dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. Through public awareness, funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers local providers to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. At a time when demand for Meals on Wheels services is growing, and many seniors are left waiting, Meals on Wheels America is dedicated to helping End the Wait® and ensuring every senior who needs Meals on Wheels gets it. For more information, or to locate a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org. You can also find Meals on Wheels America on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok and X.

About Longbridge Financial

Longbridge Financial, LLC (NMLS #957935), is a nationally recognized mortgage lender and servicer focused on helping older homeowners access their home equity through flexible, responsible lending solutions designed to support a more secure retirement. Founded in 2012 and led by a respected Ivy League professor, the company combines deep industry expertise with a strong commitment to education, innovation, and transparency. Guided by a mission to empower aging Americans, Longbridge Financial provides the tools and insights they need to help make confident financial decisions in or near retirement.

For more information about Longbridge Financial or interview requests, visit longbridge-financial.com/newsroom.