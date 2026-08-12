TBO Bank and FHLB Des Moines Invest $100,000 to Strengthen Orrick Community and Neighborhoods

ORRICK, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TBO Bank has partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines) to help bring a $100,000 community investment to the Orrick Housing Revitalization Committee, strengthening the bank's ongoing commitment to the community it has proudly called home since 1902. The investment reflects TBO Bank’s belief that strong communities are built through long-term partnerships and continued local investment.

"Housing is one of the foundations of a thriving community," said Chris Bornheimer, Chief Executive Officer of TBO Bank. Share

The investment combines a charitable contribution from TBO Bank with matching funds through the FHLB Des Moines Member Impact Fund, allowing the bank to multiply its local donation and bring additional resources directly into Orrick. Every dollar of the combined $100,000 investment will go directly to the Orrick Housing Revitalization Committee to support housing improvements, neighborhood reinvestment, and long-term community revitalization.

"Housing is one of the foundations of a thriving community," said Chris Bornheimer, Chief Executive Officer of TBO Bank. "When families have safe, quality places to live, neighborhoods become stronger, businesses grow, and communities become places people are proud to call home. Orrick has supported this bank for more than 120 years, and we believe in investing in its future. Through our partnership with FHLB Des Moines, we're able to multiply our investment and bring even more resources back into Orrick.”

Founded in 1902 as the Bank of Orrick, TBO Bank has spent more than 120 years investing in the people, businesses, and organizations that help communities thrive. That commitment continues to guide the bank today.

The Orrick Housing Revitalization Committee works to revitalize Orrick through the development of safe, quality, and affordable housing while promoting neighborhood reinvestment and long-term community growth. By supporting that mission, TBO Bank is investing in stronger neighborhoods and a stronger future for Orrick.

As a member institution of FHLB Des Moines, TBO Bank can multiply the impact of its charitable giving through the Member Impact Fund. By matching the bank's contribution, FHLB Des Moines helped create a substantially larger investment for the Orrick Housing Revitalization Committee.

"The best community banks don't simply operate in a town. They invest in it," Bornheimer said. "That's what this partnership represents. Every opportunity we have to reinvest in Orrick is an opportunity to strengthen the community that has supported this bank for generations. That's what we mean when we say we're The Bank of Opportunity."

The Member Impact Fund was created to strengthen affordable housing and community development by matching charitable investments made by FHLB Des Moines member financial institutions. Since its launch in 2023, the program has generated more than $144 million in combined support for community organizations across the region, helping local financial institutions expand the impact of their investments where they matter most.

About TBO Bank

More than 120 years ago, TBO Bank opened its doors in Orrick, Missouri as the Bank of Orrick, with a mission that has always gone beyond banking. Today, as TBO Bank, the institution carries forward that same hometown spirit while broadening its resources and reach, offering personal, relationship-driven banking to individuals, families, and businesses across the region. TBO Bank is committed to being a steady, trusted partner for its customers and communities in every season of life, living up to its name as “The Bank of Opportunity.” www.tbobank.com

About the Orrick Housing Revitalization Committee

The Orrick Housing Revitalization Committee is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide quality and affordable housing in Orrick, Missouri. The Committee works to revitalize housing, strengthen neighborhoods, and create new opportunities for the Orrick community to grow.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines) is deeply committed to strengthening communities, serving 13 states and three U.S. Pacific territories as a member-owned cooperative. We work together with over 1,200 member financial institutions to support affordable housing, economic development and community improvement.

FHLB Des Moines is one of 11 regional Banks that make up the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Members include community and commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, thrifts and community development financial institutions. FHLB Des Moines is wholly owned by its members and receives no taxpayer funding. For additional information about FHLB Des Moines, please visit www.fhlbdm.com.