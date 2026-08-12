SES AI’s UZ Energy Becomes Sol-Ark® Certified Battery Partner

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES AI Corporation (“SES AI”) (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of AI-enhanced high-performance Li-Metal and Li-ion batteries, today announced that UZ Energy, an SES AI company, has become a Sol-Ark® certified battery partner and has named US Energy Distributors as the master distributor for UZ Energy’s battery products in the United States.

With this certification, UZ Energy is positioned to compete for battery sales within an established market from the outset and to capture market share as Sol-Ark installers, distributors, and customers evaluate new certified energy-storage configurations.

“Expanding UZ Energy’s presence in the United States is an important part of SES AI’s energy storage strategy,” said Dr. Qichao Hu, SES AI founder and CEO. “Certification with Sol-Ark connects UZ Energy to a large and established residential energy storage ecosystem and creates an immediate path to compete for U.S. battery sales. This certification also provides installers and distribution partners access to a broader range of integrated storage configurations while supporting the continued commercial growth of the UZ Energy platform.”

UZ Energy will be listed under Sol-Ark® low voltage (48V) certified battery partners. UZ Energy’s three low-voltage residential batteries are certified for closed-loop compatibility with the Sol-Ark 12K-2P-LL, 15K-2P and 18K-2P Hybrid Inverters. The certification combines Sol-Ark’s hybrid inverter technology and established installer ecosystem with UZ Energy’s lithium iron phosphate battery systems, creating additional residential energy-storage configurations for installers, distributors and homeowners across the United States.

Sol-Ark has established a substantial U.S. residential energy-storage ecosystem spanning its hybrid inverters, certified battery partners, distributors and installer network. The certified UZ Energy residential battery portfolio includes: UZ Energy L051100-B 5.12kWh Power Lite Series; UZ Energy PLPA-L1-10K2-U Power Lite Plus Series; and UZ Energy IG-16K-U 16kWh Power Lite Plus Series. The certification follows technical integration testing of the UZ Energy battery platform, including closed-loop communication, operating performance and protection functionality.

About SES AI

SES AI Corp. (NYSE: SES) is powering the future of global electric transportation on land and in the air with the world’s most advanced Li-Metal batteries. SES AI is the first battery company in the world to accelerate its pace of innovation by utilizing superintelligent AI across the spectrum of its business, from research and development; materials sourcing; cell design; engineering and manufacturing; to battery health and safety monitoring. Founded in 2012, SES AI is an Li-Metal battery developer and manufacturer headquartered in Boston and with operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. Learn more at SES.AI.

About UZ Energy

UZ Energy provides residential, commercial and industrial energy storage systems. The company designs and manufactures lithium iron phosphate battery solutions engineered for safety, reliability, scalability and long operating life. UZ Energy’s portfolio includes low-voltage residential batteries, high-voltage commercial storage systems and integrated energy-storage solutions serving international markets. UZ Energy is an SES AI company.

About Sol-Ark®

Sol-Ark provides intelligent solar and energy-storage solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its hybrid inverter platforms support grid-connected, whole-home backup and off-grid applications through flexible system architecture and compatibility with an extensive ecosystem of certified battery manufacturers. Founded by veterans and defense engineers, we design and manufacture our own hybrid inverter and energy storage technology, bringing industry-leading efficiency, flexibility, and power into a single, all-in-one solution.

About US Energy Distributors

US Energy Distributors, Inc. is a U.S.-based distributor of residential and commercial solar, battery-storage and power-conversion equipment. The company works with manufacturers, installers, project developers and regional distributors to bring advanced energy products to the U.S. market. US Energy Distributors serves as the master distributor and primary U.S. sales and sub-distribution contact for UZ Energy battery products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about SES AI that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “will,” “goal,” “prioritize,” “plan,” “target,” “expect,” “focus,” “look forward,” “opportunity,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “project” and “pursue” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of SES AI. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although SES AI believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide assurance that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Should one or more of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, among other things, the risk that the distribution relationship with US Energy Distributors does not generate the level of sales anticipated; the risk that UZ Energy’s products face significant competition in the United States market and may not achieve the targeted levels of customer adoption; potential supply chain difficulties; the ability to obtain raw materials, components or equipment through new or existing supply relationships; risks related to changes in U.S. and foreign government policy, including imposition or increase in tariffs and changes to existing trade agreements, risks related to our dependence on third parties for component and product manufacturing, risks related to the demand for our energy storage system products; and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents that we have filed, or that we will file, with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. We disclaim any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.