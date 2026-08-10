Disney+, Hulu and iHeartMedia Announce Video Podcast Deal Beginning With Hit iHeartPodcast Hey Jonas!

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Disney+ and Hulu today announced a video podcasting deal with iHeartMedia for six iHeartPodcasts titles, beginning with Hey Jonas! on Disney+ and Hulu streaming August 14. Adding to its growing slate of licensed, rewatch, and companion podcasts, the collaboration will also bring video editions of iHeartPodcasts’ Pod Meets World to Disney+ as well as Desperately Devoted, Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald, StraightioLab, and Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. in the coming months. New episodes will stream weekly across all podcasts.

“Fans can’t get enough of the stories and talent they love, and podcasts have become one of the fastest growing ways for audiences to connect with them,” said Lauren Tempest, Head of Content Planning & Partnerships, DTC at The Walt Disney Company. “These new video podcasts from iHeartMedia bring fans closer to their favorite worlds and the creators behind them, and we’re thrilled to make them available on Disney+ and Hulu as part of an even richer streaming experience.”

“Podcasting continues to evolve as audiences increasingly want to engage with the shows and personalities they love in more ways and across more platforms,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO for iHeartMedia. “Disney+ and Hulu have built powerful streaming destinations with incredibly passionate fan communities, making them ideal partners to expand the reach of these beloved iHeartPodcasts. From iconic rewatch series and fan-favorite conversations to original storytelling, this deal gives both existing listeners and new viewers an easy way to discover and connect with some of podcasting’s most engaging voices through video.”

Leading up to the premiere of Camp Rock 3 on Disney+, Hey Jonas! will simultaneously debut on Disney+ and Hulu on August 14 with a new episode highlighting Camp Rock, and will continue with additional episodes of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas live at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that weekend. Desperately Devoted on Hulu will begin streaming with video for the first time on November 2, making for the perfect time to catch up on Desperate Housewives episodes before diving even deeper with award-winning actress Teri Hatcher, her on-screen daughter Andrea Bowen, and her real-life daughter Emerson Tenney. Fans of Scrubs can also revisit each episode of the hit series alongside co-stars and real-life best friends Zach Braff and Donald Faison with Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald, streaming on Hulu beginning later this year.

This expansion joins the existing lineup of podcasts on Disney+ and Hulu including licensed titles like Handsome and We’re Here to Help, in addition to rewatch podcasts like The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne, Prison Breaking With Sarah and Paul, and That Was Us. Companion podcasts are also available for Disney+ and Hulu's most popular series, such as Paradise, American Idol, and Dancing with the Stars, as well as FX’s The Shards and Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. The full list of podcasts currently streaming can be found in the ”Podcasts” Collection on Disney+ and the “Podcasts” Hub on Hulu.

Hey Jonas!

Streams August 14 on Disney+ and Hulu

The official Jonas Brothers podcast. Hosted by Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas. It’s the Jonas Brothers you know... musicians, actors, and well, yes, brothers. Now, they’re sharing another side of themselves in the playful, intimate, and irreverent way only they can. Spend time with the Jonas Brothers here and stay a little bit longer for deep conversations like never before.

Pod Meets World

Streams August 24 on Disney+

After recapping all 7 seasons of Boy Meets World the sitcom they starred in as teenagers, and now with over 55 million audio downloads to their name, Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong are taking their 30-year friendship to the next level. This newest chapter of the podcast will dig deeper into their undeniable chemistry through more shared ‘90s memories, random tangents, new side quests and exciting guests. They’re back for a new era – so fans can join their three childhood best friends on Pod Meets World!

Desperately Devoted

Streams November 2 on Hulu

Dear Neighbor, Welcome back to Wisteria Lane. Viewers are cordially invited to Desperately Devoted—a re-watch of the groundbreaking show Desperate Housewives. Viewers are welcome to wander with the hosts as they stroll past the picket fences, and straight into the homes and hearts of Wisteria Lane. Hosted by award-winning actress Teri Hatcher, her on-screen daughter Andrea Bowen, and her real-life daughter Emerson Tenney, this podcast brings together three women with distinct perspectives to reflect on the iconic storylines and characters that resonated across generations, turning the show into a global phenomenon. While rewatching the series, the hosts use its themes as a springboard for broader conversations on women’s issues, relationships, parenting, sex, identity, and more, with warmth and humor. Teri and Andrea share insider insight and firsthand memories, while Emerson brings a fresh, modern perspective as she watches the full series for the first time.

Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald

Streams later this year on Hulu

What's long, tedious and boring? Surgery. What isn't? This new podcast! Join Scrubs co-stars and real-life best friends Zach Braff and Donald Faison for a weekly comedy podcast where they relive the hit TV show, one episode at a time. Each week, these BFFs will discuss an episode of Scrubs, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and reminiscing on some of their favorite memories from filming. They’ll also connect with Scrubs super fans and feature beloved show cast members for exclusive interviews.

StraightioLab

Streams in the Fall on Hulu

StraightioLab is an intellectual podcast where smart comedians George Civeris and Sam Taggart unpack the rich, multi-colored tapestry of straight culture. Each episode investigates a different "straight topic," from college fraternities and gender reveal parties to overhead lighting and themed restaurants. Over the last six years, George and Sam have welcomed countless superstar guests to the studio, toured the country, and been showered with accolades from once-prestigious magazines that have since made the switch to vertical video. Next stop? Winning the streaming wars once and for all.

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim

Streams in the Fall on Hulu

Raised by a single mom, Ego Nwodim may have daddy issues, but she suspects she’s in good company. Ego has funny, heartfelt conversations with her guests about the good, the bad and the not-so-pretty that have shaped their trajectories and made them who they are.

ABOUT DISNEY+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, the most trusted news, and global sports programming from ESPN. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S. whereby bundle subscribers can now stream Hulu and ESPN content directly in the Disney+ app. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program including special discounts, everyday savings, and early access to exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

ABOUT HULU

Hulu is a leading premium on-demand and live streaming service in the U.S. that offers an expansive slate of entertainment from every major U.S. broadcast network as well as 20th Century Studios, ABC, ABC News, ESPN, FX, Searchlight Pictures, and many more. For more than 17 years, Hulu has provided on-demand access to hit TV series and films, award-winning Originals and exclusive licensed content. With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers receive a unique combination of 100+ live news, entertainment and sports TV channels and can access Hulu’s on-demand library, plus Disney+ and ESPN in their respective apps, all in one plan. Hulu is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings with different combinations of Disney+ and ESPN and can be further personalized through a variety of premium add-on subscriptions. Visit hulu.com to subscribe or learn more about the service.

ABOUT IHEARTMEDIA

iHeartMedia, Inc. is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to both Podtrac and Triton, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, has the highest-reach and most engaged influencers, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.