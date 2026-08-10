VSS Capital Partners Completes Growth Investment in Cordoba, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VSS Capital Partners (“VSS”), a leading middle market focused private investment firm specializing in flexible capital solutions for founder-led businesses, announced today the completion of a significant growth investment in Cordoba, LLC. (“Cordoba” or “the Company”), one of the nation’s recognized leaders in engineering, construction and program management serving municipalities, public agencies and institutional customers across the Pacific Coast. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Cordoba brings over four decades of experience, comprehensive cross-functional engineering competencies, and in-depth knowledge of construction management, engineering, environmental, and infrastructure services. The Company employs over 400 professionals, including licensed engineers, project managers, and technical specialists supporting end-markets including education and facilities, energy, transportation, and water.

“Under George L. Pla’s 43 years of leadership, Cordoba has built an impressive, award-winning business widely recognized for successfully managing large-scale construction and infrastructure projects throughout California and beyond,” said Jeffrey Stevenson, Managing Partner at VSS. “We see significant growth opportunities ahead for George and Cordoba’s talented team of highly skilled engineers. The Company remains a values-driven partner of choice for municipal and institutional clients, known for consistently managing highly visible, complex construction and infrastructure projects,” Stevenson added.

“Cordoba attracted interest from many capable financial partners, but VSS stood apart. Their experience with founder-led enterprises and AEC expertise showed they understood the strength and integrity of the company we’ve built,” said George L. Pla, Founder and CEO of Cordoba. “We set out to find a minority investment partner that would provide the capital to accelerate our growth while reinforcing—not redefining—who we are. VSS shares our belief that Cordoba’s next chapter is about deepening what we already do exceptionally well and affirming the values that have guided us from the beginning. Together, we look forward to empowering Pacific Coast communities as they meet their facilities, energy, transportation, and water infrastructure needs.”

Cordoba’s to-date engagements include notable capital improvement projects totaling more than $250 billion since its inception in 1983.

“Cordoba continues to win market share from competitors based on its exceptional quality of work, the highly skilled technical abilities of its talented team, multi-disciplinary service offerings, and emphasis on excellent client service,” said Sai Parepally, Principal at VSS. “These factors have enabled the Company to compete effectively and continue to lead projects in large and growing end markets.”

VSS has more than three decades of experience partnering with founder-owned lower-middle-market businesses seeking to accelerate their next phase of growth. Having partnered with founders across more than 100 platform investments, the firm has helped companies scale, strengthen their market positions, and evolve into industry leaders. This long-standing investment approach has delivered value while demonstrating resilience across changing macroeconomic environments. VSS is recognized for its ability to identify and partner with companies with high-growth potential operating in niche, highly fragmented sectors within healthcare, education, and business services.

Cabrera Capital Markets served as financial advisor on the transaction to Cordoba and FBT Gibbons LLP served as legal counsel, while Proskauer Rose provided counsel to VSS.

About Cordoba, LLC.

Cordoba, LLC. is an engineering, program management, and construction management firm headquartered in Los Angeles, delivering infrastructure projects across the education and facilities, energy, transportation, and water sectors along the Pacific Coast. For more information, visit: https://www.cordobacorp.com/.

About VSS Capital Partners

Headquartered in New York, VSS is a private investment firm that invests in healthcare, business services and education companies. Since 1987, VSS has partnered with lower middle-market companies, working closely with management teams, to facilitate their next stage of growth. VSS provides capital for growth financings, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, and buyouts with the flexibility to invest control or non-control capital, based on the needs and objectives of each company. With approximately $4 billion in committed capital across eight funds, VSS has completed over 100 platform investments and more than 600 add-on acquisitions.

Named an Inc. Founder-Friendly Investor for the third consecutive year, VSS continues to be recognized for its longstanding commitment to helping founders and management teams in their next stage of growth. VSS was recognized as #1 in PitchBook’s 2025 Global Private Debt, Global Mezzanine and North America Private Debt categories, from its Global Manager Performance Score League Tables through December 31, 2025. For more information, visit https://www.vss.com.