CityGolf USA to Debut America’s First Full 18-Hole Indoor Golf Course in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CityGolf USA today announced the upcoming opening of its flagship Nashville location – the first full 18-hole indoor golf course in the United States. Leveraging the digital golf course model pioneered by Chairman Kim Young-Chan, founder of GOLFZON, and developed in partnership by Nessie Capital, GOLFZON, Parlay Capital Holdings, and the Tennessee Golf Foundation, CityGolf USA is redefining how golfers and guests play golf in urban environments.

CityGolf USA is designed to deliver a new category of urban golf that blends authentic course play with a full hospitality and entertainment offering. The Nashville venue features sequential 18-hole play including GOLFZON simulators, real putting surfaces, dedicated short-game areas, and a modern driving range with GOLFZON simulators - all crafted to bring traditional golf strategy into an indoor setting.

CityGolf Nashville will also feature a full hospitality and social experience, including a chef-driven restaurant and vibrant bar, a curated retail pro shop, modern private event spaces and driving-range bays for corporate and social gatherings, and on-site PGA-certified professionals offering lessons, leagues, and player development programs. The venue’s indoor simulator driving range provides a modern practice environment that complements the full 18-hole course and short-game areas, creating a complete urban golf destination for players of all levels.

“Golf has never been more popular, but for millions of golfers, finding the time, or even a place to play remains a challenge,” said Tony Graffia Jr., CEO of CityGolf USA and Managing Partner of Nessie Capital. “CityGolf USA changes that by making it possible to play a full round before or after work, year-round, in cities where people live and work. It’s a faster, more accessible way to experience the game.”

“CityGolf is creating something that has never existed in the U.S. – a true indoor golf course supported by a full hospitality ecosystem,” said AJ Zahn, COO of CityGolf USA “Our mission is to bring real golf into the heart of America’s cities, and Nashville is the perfect place to begin.”

"GOLFZON was founded to make golf more accessible to anyone who wanted to play," said Kim Young-Chan, Founder and Chairman of GOLFZON Group. "CityGolf USA builds on that vision by combining GOLFZON's industry-leading simulator technology with real putting greens and short-game complexes to create a new urban golf club. It gives golfers who don't have the time, space, or access to a traditional course the opportunity to enjoy the full experience of an 18-hole round."

CityGolf USA is introducing a limited Founding Membership for golfers seeking early access to the Nashville location. Details will be released alongside the company’s membership website, social channels, and digital launch campaign.

Following the successful debut of a model CityGolf hole at the 2026 PGA Show, Nashville becomes the first of many CityGolf USA locations on track to open across the country in the near future. This venue launch comes as off-course golf participation continues to grow and golfers increasingly seek ways to play without sacrificing the experience of a traditional round.

Additional announcements — including a design partnership and course architecture by a world-renowned golf architect — will follow as CityGolf USA continues its national expansion.

To learn more about CityGolf USA or become a Founding Member of the Nashville location, visit CityGolf USA’s website www.citygolfusa.net.

For media inquiries, partnership information, or interview requests, please contact: press@citygolfusa.net

About Nessie Capital

Nessie Capital is a boutique investment firm built to bridge proven business concepts with the U.S. market opportunity. The firm invests in and actively operates early-stage companies, working alongside strategic partners and founders to localize, launch, and grow ventures in the consumer, food and beverage, sports, and entertainment sectors. Nessie Capital takes an active operating role guiding portfolio companies from initial capitalization through market launch and growth, including structuring deals, building governance, and ongoing support. For more information please visit nessiecapital.com.

About GOLFZON

GOLFZON is the global leader in golf simulator technology and market share. Its renowned models have been named “Best Golf Simulator” by Golf Digest and awarded Golf Inc. Magazine’s “Most Innovative and Exciting New Tech” honor. In recent years, the company has substantially expanded its reach in North America, including partnering with the world’s largest golf management company, Troon, to introduce GOLFZON Social entertainment venues and collaborating with renowned instructor David Leadbetter on GOLFZON Leadbetter and GOLFZON Range by Leadbetter. GOLFZON is the official simulator of the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open and hosts three professional virtual golf tournaments: two in Korea (GTOUR and WGTOUR), and the international GOLFZON Tour, launched in 2024. For more information, please visit www.golfzongolf.com.

About Parlay Capital Holdings

Parlay Capital Holdings is a venture capital firm investing at the intersection of sports, gaming, data analytics and emerging technology. They back the founders building the platforms that define the future of sports, gaming and gambling. For more information, please visit www.parlaycapital.com.

About Tennessee Golf Foundation

Established in 1990, and led by President Whit Turnbow, the Tennessee Golf Foundation (TGF) is dedicated to growing the game of golf and promoting its life-enhancing values by making the sport more accessible and affordable for all. Each year, TGF programs positively impact more than 40,000 Tennesseans, with a strong emphasis on serving youth, veterans, and underserved communities. Key initiatives include the Sneds Tour, First Tee of Tennessee, the Scott Stallings Kids Play Free Program, PGA HOPE, the Tennessee PGA Junior Golf Academy, the Tennessee Middle School Golf Association, Special Olympics Golf, and more. The TGF also operates two Korn Ferry Tour events: the Visit Knoxville Open and the Simmons Bank Open, one of four tournaments that comprise the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Headquartered at Golf House Tennessee in Franklin, TGF shares its home with Tennessee's governing bodies of golf: the Tennessee Golf Association and the Tennessee Section PGA. The Tennessee Golf Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Learn more at www.tngolffoundation.org.