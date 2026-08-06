Sportsbet Selects TrueFoundry as Its Enterprise AI Gateway to Govern and Accelerate AI Across Its Organisation

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrueFoundry, the enterprise AI Gateway platform for governed agentic AI, today announced that Sportsbet Pty Ltd, Australia's leading online wagering provider, has selected TrueFoundry as its enterprise AI Gateway. Deployed as a self-hosted solution within Sportsbet's AWS infrastructure, the platform will serve as the centralised control plane for all LLM traffic, MCP-connected agent tool calls, and AI workloads across Sportsbet's engineering teams.

Initially scoped to the AI agents Sportsbet's developers build and use, the implementation addresses core requirements for running that AI sustainably: sub-millisecond-overhead request governance and granular access control for the developers building on the platform.

Governing AI at the speed of a real-time betting platform

For a business where pricing and liability decisions are made in milliseconds, latency is not a performance metric - it is a commercial one. TrueFoundry addresses this by running validation guardrails in parallel with model calls, so policy enforcement adds no measurable latency to the critical path.

TrueFoundry's AI Gateway will provide Sportsbet with:

Centralised governance and observability - a single control plane with full visibility into model usage, token consumption, and cost attribution per application and team.

- a single control plane with full visibility into model usage, token consumption, and cost attribution per application and team. Runtime policy enforcement - per-application and per-user-group guardrails integrated with Sportsbet's chosen security providers, including Amazon Bedrock Guardrails, with a registry-and-policy model designed to accommodate additional providers such as CrowdStrike, Pangea, and Netskope as the programme matures.

- per-application and per-user-group guardrails integrated with Sportsbet's chosen security providers, including Amazon Bedrock Guardrails, with a registry-and-policy model designed to accommodate additional providers such as CrowdStrike, Pangea, and Netskope as the programme matures. Scoped access control - Personal Access Tokens restricted to specific models, MCP servers, and tools, directly addressing the risk of over-permissive AI access across a large engineering organisation.

- Personal Access Tokens restricted to specific models, MCP servers, and tools, directly addressing the risk of over-permissive AI access across a large engineering organisation. MCP Gateway - routing agent tool calls (including Jira and other developer toolchain integrations) through the gateway for full auditability and per-client tool allow/deny controls.

- routing agent tool calls (including Jira and other developer toolchain integrations) through the gateway for full auditability and per-client tool allow/deny controls. Model routing flexibility - support for model providers alongside first-party providers, with virtual model abstractions that decouple application code from underlying provider selection.

From brownfield to greenfield: AI workloads in production from day one

Sportsbet is deploying TrueFoundry across a range of immediate use cases. An existing production agent used by business analysts and product managers to draft product requirement documents and user stories via Jira integration has been re-platformed through the TrueFoundry gateway to gain usage metrics, guardrails, and MCP-routed tool visibility. In parallel, Sportsbet is building a greenfield agent-to-agent workflow, a log-to-alerting defect detection loop, as a priority deliverable. The platform also enables routing of coding assistant traffic through the gateway, supporting Sportsbet's broader engineering productivity programmes.

"AI is reshaping how we build products and customer experience and Sportsbet intends to lead, not follow. The hard part was never the pilot; it's turning AI into a core capability that runs the business at scale. TrueFoundry helps us move from experiment to production faster, with the governance and control a regulated, real-time business demands built in from day one, not bolted on later."

- Niall Keating, GM Data & AI, Sportsbet

"AI moves fast, but in wagering, so does everything else. TrueFoundry gives us the governance and visibility we need without slowing down the systems our customers depend on, and the ability to stay in control of our data and our infrastructure as we scale AI across the business."

- Tomas Bacon, Head of Enterprise AI, Sportsbet

"Sportsbet operates at a pace and scale where AI governance cannot be bolted on after the fact, it has to be built into the request path from the start," said Nikunj, CEO of TrueFoundry. "We built TrueFoundry for exactly this context: enterprises that need to move fast on AI without compromising on security, latency, or control. Sportsbet's deployment demonstrates what a mature AI Gateway programme looks like: sovereign infrastructure, fine-grained access policies, and full observability across every model call and agent tool invocation."

About Sportsbet

Sportsbet Pty Ltd is Australia's leading online wagering service, offering sports betting, racing, and entertainment products to millions of customers. Headquartered in Melbourne, Sportsbet is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE/NYSE: FLTR). For more information, visit https://corporate.sportsbet.com.au/.

About TrueFoundry

TrueFoundry is an Enterprise Platform as a Service that enables companies to build, observe, and govern Agentic AI applications securely, scalably, and with reliability through its AI Gateway and Agentic Deployment platform. Leading Fortune 1000 companies trust TrueFoundry to accelerate innovation and deliver AI at scale, with over 1 trillion tokens per day processed via the TrueFoundry AI Gateway and more than 1,000 clusters managed by its Agentic deployment platform. TrueFoundry’s vision is to become the central control plane for running Agentic AI at scale within enterprises, serving as the command center for enterprise AI. Headquartered in San Francisco, TrueFoundry operates across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, supporting enterprise AI deployments for some of the world’s most innovative organisations. To learn more about TrueFoundry, visit truefoundry.com.