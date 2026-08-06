Certarus Launches Mobile CNG Fleet Fueling™, Expands Industry-Leading Platform with New Houston Hub and Multi-Year Fleet Award

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certarus, the mobile gas solutions leader and a wholly owned subsidiary of Superior Plus Corp. (TSX: SPB), today announced the launch of Certarus Mobile CNG Fleet Fueling™, a fully managed service that delivers compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) directly to fleet customer locations, along with the commissioning of a new CNG supply hub in Houston, Texas, and an inaugural multi-year fleet fueling award.

Under a new two-year agreement, Certarus will provide turnkey fueling services for approximately 100 Class 8 natural gas trucks operating for a leading global logistics company. The trucks will be fueled from the new Houston hub, which is expected to commence gas flow in Q3 2026, providing base load volume for the facility from day one.

Beyond fleet fueling, the Houston hub extends Certarus’ strategically positioned mobile gas infrastructure, supporting growing demand from industrial, utility, data center, energy infrastructure, and transportation customers throughout the Gulf Coast region.

“Houston is a strategic market for Certarus and our new hub allows us to better serve existing customers while expanding growth opportunities,” said Dale Winger, President of Certarus. “Our team is excited about today’s announcements, reflecting the breadth of applications where Certarus’ safe and reliable mobile gas solutions can help customers access energy faster, maximize uptime, and reduce operating costs.”

“Fleet operators increasingly seek the operating economics of natural gas trucks, but access to fueling can be a barrier to adoption,” said Dan Messina, Vice President, Growth & Strategy of Certarus. “Mobile CNG Fleet Fueling extends our proven platform into transportation, helping fleets adopt natural gas vehicles faster and with greater flexibility, and growing the overall market for natural gas as a transportation fuel.”

Reducing Barriers to Natural Gas Vehicle Adoption

Certarus Mobile CNG Fleet Fueling is a fully managed, behind-the-fence fueling solution that allows fleets to fuel at their own facilities — without pipeline connectivity, permanent station construction, or upfront capital investment. Certarus manages gas supply, compression, transportation, storage, and dispensing as a single integrated service that can be deployed quickly and scaled as fleet requirements grow.

The service is designed to expand access to natural gas fueling and accelerate the transition of heavy-duty trucking from diesel to natural gas — complementing the continued build-out of public and private fueling infrastructure across North America. Mobile CNG Fleet Fueling is designed to help fleets:

Reduce diesel usage and fuel operating costs

Fuel on-site and reduce driver downtime

Improve route efficiency and operational productivity

Access scalable behind-the-fence fueling without infrastructure investment

Expand fueling capacity as fleet requirements grow

The service is designed for fleets operating approximately 10 or more natural gas vehicles, or customers planning conversions at a similar scale. Certarus is also converting its own tractor fleet to natural gas, giving the company firsthand operating experience with the vehicles and engine platforms its customers deploy.

Houston Hub Anchored by Contracted Base Load Volume

Consistent with Certarus’ disciplined approach to network expansion, the fleet fueling award provides contracted base load volume that anchors the new Houston supply point. With the new hub established, Certarus expects growth from current and new customers in the region, including industrial customers seeking reliable natural gas where pipeline service is constrained, unavailable, or requires supplemental supply.

Built on a Scalable, Capital-Efficient Platform

Mobile CNG Fleet Fueling and the Houston hub are delivered through Certarus’ existing North American platform — the largest CNG transport trailer fleet in North America, the industry’s largest portable compression fleet, integrated gas supply, and proprietary high-flow pressure reduction systems. Serving a diversified, multi-market footprint allows Certarus to deploy infrastructure across a broad range of end uses, supporting year-round asset utilization, operational flexibility, and continued disciplined investment in strategically located supply hubs.

About Certarus

Certarus, the CNG division of Superior Plus Corp. (TSX: SPB), is the mobile gas solutions leader providing safe and reliable delivery of CNG, RNG, and hydrogen across North America when pipeline service is unavailable or time constrained.

Serving industrials, utilities, oil and gas, mining, data centers, energy infrastructure, and transportation markets, Certarus employs North America’s largest network of portable compression, logistics, mobile storage, and on-site gas systems to help customers maximize uptime and reduce operating costs.

About Superior Plus

Superior is a North American distributor and marketer of propane, compressed natural gas (“CNG”), hydrogen and related products and services, and transports renewable natural gas (“RNG”) from production facilities to natural gas distribution networks. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol SPB. Superior has approximately 4,400 employees located in Canada and the United States.