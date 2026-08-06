LTM Collaborates with Chainguard to Strengthen Software Supply Chain Security through BlueVerse™ RightLogic

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced a strategic collaboration with Chainguard, the trusted source for open source, to strengthen software supply chain security through BlueVerse™ RightLogic, LTM's cybersecurity assessment and risk assurance framework. The collaboration enables organizations to strengthen security while maintaining the speed and agility required for AI-enabled software development.

With BlueVerse RightLogic, LTM combines AI-powered cyber risk assessment with a growing ecosystem of technology partners to help enterprises identify, assess, and remediate cyber exposure while accelerating AI adoption. Chainguard strengthens the BlueVerse RightLogic ecosystem by helping enterprises secure open-source components from the outset, complementing LTM's cybersecurity services to close the gap between AI-speed discovery and enterprise-speed remediation.

As AI adoption accelerates, complex software supply chains and growing reliance on open-source components have made software supply chain security a strategic priority. With vulnerabilities now discovered and exploited at machine speed, organizations need trusted ways to manage open-source risk without slowing innovation.

Together, LTM and Chainguard will help enterprises:

Strengthen software supply chain security across modern application environments.

Improve visibility into open-source software risk.

Enhance cyber resilience by addressing software supply chain exposure.

Build secure foundations for AI and digital transformation initiatives.

"Organizations today are looking beyond vulnerability management to building trusted software supply chains. Through our collaboration with Chainguard, we're helping clients secure open-source software, reduce software supply chain risk and build resilient foundations for AI-driven innovation," said Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTM.

"Enterprises everywhere are accelerating how fast they build and ship software with AI, but few are slowing down to inspect the open-source powering it. The only real fix is making sure the components going into that software are trustworthy from the start. Through Chainguard’s partnership with LTM, we're helping organizations move at AI speed with confidence in their entire software supply chain," said Dan Lorenc, CEO and Co-founder, Chainguard.

The collaboration with Chainguard represents an important milestone in the continued expansion of the BlueVerse RightLogic ecosystem. By bringing together leading cybersecurity technology partners with LTM's consulting, implementation and managed security services, BlueVerse RightLogic enables enterprises to take a holistic approach to identifying, prioritizing and addressing cyber risks across AI, applications, infrastructure, identities and software supply chains.

Click here to learn more to know more about LTM x Chainguard partnership.

About LTM

LTM — a Larsen & Toubro Group Company — is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI — enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns outcomes for our clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it. Read more at LTM.com.