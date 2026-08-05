CarDoor Launches Canada’s First Car-Selling Platform Driven by Actual Market Demand, Delivering Stronger Offers and a Better Way To Sell Your Car

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Selling a car in Canada has always been a complicated process. Selling privately means spending weeks coordinating viewings, fielding lowball offers, and negotiating with strangers with no guaranteed outcome. Online "instant" offers are really just instant guesses. Offers from a single dealership can be underwhelming. It's no wonder more than half of vehicle sellers (56%) report a negative experience selling a car, a number that climbs to 77 per cent among Gen Z, according to new research commissioned by CarDoor. Canadians deserve a better way to sell their car.

Today, CarDoor officially launches Canada's only market-driven car-selling platform. Its MarketCheck™ solution lets hundreds of verified dealers compete for a seller's vehicle in real time, delivering an offer driven by actual demand, not guesswork. The value for consumers is clear: the more demand, the stronger the offer they get. Once the seller accepts the offer, CarDoor handles all the paperwork, arranges vehicle pick-up or drop-off, and provides payment on the spot.

“When you try to sell your car, every offer you get is really just someone's best guess,” said Imran Vasta, President and Co-Founder of CarDoor. “Neither a dealer's single offer, an online instant offer from an algorithm, nor a private buyer’s opinion tells you what your car is actually worth. MarketCheck™ changes that. For the first time, sellers get access to real demand from hundreds of dealers actively competing to buy their car. That's not a guess. That's the market.”

The research found the factors that matter most to Canadians selling a vehicle are ensuring the price reflects true market demand (40%), avoiding scams and safety (40%), having a fair and transparent process (36%), and receiving fast, guaranteed payment (29%).

Beyond a stronger offer, CarDoor provides convenience. Instead of visiting dealership after dealership only to face pressure tactics, sellers get a strong, market-driven offer right from the comfort of their own home.

Private sales also carry their own risks. Those who have a negative experience cite unserious buyers (39%), no-shows (38%), time spent scheduling meetups (37%), and concerns about scams or fraud (37%) as common frustrations.

CarDoor creates value on both sides of the transaction. For dealers, that value comes through CarDoorX, CarDoor's exclusive dealer marketplace, which connects dealerships directly with high-quality, consumer-sourced vehicles. While dealers source vehicles through many channels, common options like trade-ins offer limited supply, and industry auctions bring inconsistent inventory and added fees. CarDoorX changes that, offering dealers a steady pipeline of consumer vehicles, zero buy fees, and a fully managed process where CarDoor handles seller negotiations, inspections, and paperwork.

CarDoor currently operates across Ontario, with plans to expand into additional Canadian markets in 2027. To learn more or begin a vehicle assessment, visit cardoor.ca.

About the Survey

These findings are from a survey conducted by CarDoor from May 14 - May 20, 2026, among a representative sample of 1501 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About CarDoor

CarDoor provides a market-driven car-selling platform that gives sellers stronger offers and dealers access to quality consumer inventory. Through MarketCheck™, CarDoor puts seller vehicles in front of hundreds of competing dealers, delivering offers driven by actual competition rather than one buyer's opinion. For dealers, CarDoorX provides exclusive access to consumer-sourced inventory with zero buy fees and a fully managed transaction process. Learn more at cardoor.ca