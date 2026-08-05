e& UAE Unveils Future-Ready DWDM Network Powered by Ciena’s High-Speed Connectivity Solutions

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates & HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e& UAE, the telecom arm of e& (ADX: EAND), is deploying Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) next-generation optical and software solutions to build a future-ready, high-capacity Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) network capable of handling surging traffic demands. This network enhancement will enable e& UAE to power the next wave of digital growth with greater scalability, ultra-high-capacity, and the foundation needed for the massive demands of the advanced digital services.

e& UAE is deploying Ciena’s optical and network control solutions to provide ultra-high-capacity connectivity, intelligent network scalability, and efficient data transport. New network is among the most advanced high-capacity networks designed by e& Share

The new network build-out is designed to provide significantly increased capacity for e& UAE, supporting the rapid growth of bandwidth demand across the region and beyond. It will enable the high-speed, data-intensive connectivity needs of hyperscalers, neoscalers and data center operators.

“This new DWDM network represents a significant step forward in the capacity and scalability of our infrastructure, helping the region respond to rapidly growing bandwidth demand,” said e& UAE Chief Technology Officer, Marwan Bin Shakar. “We selected Ciena because of its proven leadership in high-capacity optical networking and its ability to deliver scalable, resilient and low-latency infrastructure. With Ciena’s technology, we can provide customers across the Middle East with connectivity designed to support their evolving needs.”

“The Middle East is experiencing a surge in bandwidth demand, driven by the rapid expansion of various advanced digital applications,” said Brodie Gage, Senior Vice President, and Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ciena. “It’s clear that e& UAE’s next-generation network will transform the region and help position the company to stay ahead of today’s and tomorrow’s evolving digital requirements. By leveraging Ciena’s leading technology, e& is future-proofing its network to support the continued digital evolution and growing capacity demands.”

To support this network build, e& UAE is leveraging Ciena’s Reconfigurable Line System (RLS) and Waveserver platform equipped with WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) 1.6Tb/s coherent optics. Additionally, Ciena’s Navigator Network Control Suite provides end-to-end network visibility and automation, an essential aspect of future intelligent and data-driven networks. This deployment builds on a long-standing relationship between e& UAE and Ciena focused on enabling next-generation digital infrastructure in the UAE.

About e& UAE

e& UAE is a leading AI-powered telco and digital enabler, building on five decades of network leadership to deliver secure, high-performance connectivity and customer-focused innovation for individuals, homes, businesses and government entities. It combines fixed and mobile connectivity with digital platforms, AI-enabled solutions, cloud, cybersecurity, IoT and entertainment. Through this integrated approach, e& UAE helps enrich everyday life, enhance business performance and enable organisations to operate with greater agility, efficiency and resilience. e& UAE supports the country’s digital economy by enabling smarter communities, connected industries and future-ready infrastructure. With a focus on customer experience, technology adoption and sustainable value creation, e& UAE continues to help people, businesses and communities thrive in a digital-first world. Learn more at eand.ae/en.

About Ciena

Ciena is the global leader in high-speed connectivity. We build the world’s most advanced networks to support exponential growth in bandwidth demand. By harnessing the power of our networking systems, interconnects, automation software, and services, Ciena revolutionizes data transmission and network management. With unparalleled expertise and innovation, we empower our customers, partners, and communities to thrive in the AI era. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, or visit the Ciena website.

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