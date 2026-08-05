LuminArx Capital Management and Bridge Announce Partnership to Provide $500 Million in Financing for Suppliers of America's Largest Retailers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LuminArx Capital Management ("LuminArx"), a global alternative investment manager, and Bridge ("Bridge"), an AI-powered lending platform, today announced the launch of a partnership to provide $500 million in financing to CPG brands and retail suppliers fulfilling orders for some of America's largest retailers. The partnership pairs LuminArx's creative and strategic capital with Bridge's AI-driven underwriting and origination channels across major retail ecosystems.

“We are pleased to partner with Bridge to support retail suppliers with flexible capital solutions for production and inventory needs,” said Andrew Fitch, Managing Director at LuminArx. “Bridge’s artificial intelligence capabilities and extensive network of industry relationships complements LuminArx’s structuring expertise and strategic capital. Together, we look forward to scaling a financing solution designed to meet the needs of retail suppliers and their buyers."

"The demand from suppliers selling into the country's largest retailers has consistently outpaced the capital available to fund it," said Rohit Mathur, CEO and Co-Founder of Bridge. "LuminArx shares our conviction in this market and brings the scale and sophistication to meet that demand. By collaborating closely together with them over the past six months, we believe we will now be able to provide fast and efficient capital to suppliers."

Walmart works with Bridge to give its supplier community access to affordable capital when they need it most, helping suppliers fund inventory and fulfill orders.

Vedder acted as legal counsel to LuminArx. KingsRock Advisors, LLC advised in connection with the transaction.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or investment advisory services. Any financing described herein is subject to eligibility requirements, due diligence, underwriting approval, definitive documentation, availability of capital and other customary conditions. There can be no assurance that any financing will be consummated, that the full financing capacity will be utilized, or that any investment objective will be achieved.

About Bridge

Bridge is an AI-driven financial platform transforming how hospitality developers and retail suppliers access capital. As a leader in Hospitality Commercial Real Estate and Retail Supplier Financing, Bridge delivers fast, transparent, and tailored funding solutions by combining cutting-edge technology with industry expertise. By streamlining the financing process, Bridge enables developers and suppliers to focus on growth and innovation. Founded in 2023 by Rohit Mathur and Harte Thompson, following its spin-out from Citi, Bridge has deployed more than $800 million and financed hundreds of growing businesses.

Bridge has established partnerships with leading corporations, including Hilton, AAHOA, Choice Hotels, Hyatt, Wyndham, Walmart, Best Buy, Dollar General and Chipotle to support franchisees and suppliers nationwide. Backed by TTV Capital, Citi Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, Gilgamesh Ventures, Thayer Partners and US Bank Ventures, Bridge is committed to driving value and unlocking new opportunities for its clients.

Learn more at bridge.co and follow them at https://www.linkedin.com/company/bridgemarketplace/

About LuminArx Capital Management

LuminArx Capital Management is a global alternative investment manager focused on providing innovative, flexible, and strategic capital solutions. The firm targets consistent returns across market environments, prioritizing downside protection, retaining upside participation, and maintaining minimal correlation with traditional markets. LuminArx leverages a diverse ecosystem of relationships across banks, corporations, governments, and insurance companies, and partners with leading institutional investors across the globe. For more information, visit www.luminarx.com.