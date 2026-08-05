Blue Barn Wealth and Paragon Private Wealth Partner with Savvy, Adding $550M in Combined AUM

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savvy Advisors Inc., a federally registered investment advisor (RIA) affiliated with Savvy Wealth, Inc. (“Savvy”), today announced the addition of Blue Barn Wealth (“Blue Barn”) and Paragon Private Wealth Management (“Paragon”) to its growing network of independent advisors. Together, the two firms bring approximately $550 million in combined assets under management (AUM) to the platform. The additions come amid rapid growth for Savvy, which has brought on over $4 billion in recruited assets in 2026 alone and now holds more than $8 billion in total AUM, a 4x increase year-over-year. Blue Barn Wealth and Paragon reinforce Savvy's reputation as the destination for independent advisors who want AI-native technology and dedicated operational support without sacrificing their brand, their clients, or their time.

Blue Barn Wealth, headquartered in Orem, Utah, manages approximately $300 million in AUM and serves more than 220 client households and multiple 401(k) plans across the United States and internationally. The firm, which traces its roots to 1994 and was merged under its current ownership by Jeff Brimhall, PhD, CFP®, CFA, in 2017, provides comprehensive wealth management services, including tax planning, retirement planning, charitable giving strategies, estate planning coordination and alternative investments specialization. Blue Barn works with individuals and families seeking to align their financial decisions with their broader goals and values through a planning-focused approach to wealth management. Additionally, Blue Barn services 401(k) plans for several companies. For Blue Barn, joining Savvy reflected a deliberate choice to spend more time on clients and less on the operational demands that come with running an independent firm.

“Blue Barn Wealth was built around the belief that wealth is about more than financial assets. It's about helping clients align their resources with the lives they want to create,” said Brimhall. “Savvy gives us the operational support and technology foundation to deliver that experience while continuing to build a firm centered on truly comprehensive planning and client relationships. We were also drawn to Savvy's willingness to build alongside advisors, incorporating real-world feedback into the future of the platform.”

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Paragon manages approximately $250 million in assets and serves affluent individuals, families and entrepreneurs nationwide. Founded by Allen Buckley, CFP®, the firm provides integrated wealth management through investment management, financial planning, tax planning and tax preparation services. Paragon works primarily with business owners and professionals, including attorneys, physicians, dentists and other practice owners. Buckley began his career in financial services in 2003, focusing initially on retirement planning for educators and healthcare professionals before transitioning to the independent RIA model in 2009.

“Our vision has always been to deliver a truly integrated wealth management experience by bringing investment management, financial planning, tax planning and tax preparation together in a seamless way,” said Buckley. “Savvy's platform stood out because it allows us to provide that experience through one connected ecosystem while leveraging technology and AI to reduce administrative complexity. Technology that can analyze portfolios, organize account information and streamline meeting preparation allows our team to spend more time on what matters most to those we serve.”

Through its partnership with Savvy, Paragon and Blue Barn now operate with a full back-office and technology team behind them, including compliance, marketing, operational support and the newly introduced agentic Savvy Intelligence offering. Advisors also will benefit from centralized investment capabilities through Savvy Wealth Investment Management (SWIM), Savvy's dedicated investment division, and access to Savvy’s equity program. Together, the Savvy platform is designed to help advisors streamline workflows, reduce administrative responsibilities and dedicate more time to serving clients.

“Jeff and Allen built practices that stand on their own, and they chose Savvy so they can keep building, with the technology and back-office support that frees them to focus entirely on their clients,” said Ritik Malhotra, founder and CEO of Savvy Wealth. “The advisors joining our network are very entrepreneurial-minded, and every one of them decided that the best way to scale a great practice is to plug into a team and infrastructure they don’t have to manage themselves. We've built the best team and the best technology in wealth management, and advisors who plug into that are redefining what an independent practice can look like.”

The additions continue a period of significant momentum for Savvy, as more independent advisors choose modern platforms that pair full practice ownership with powerful AI-native operations and technology. Savvy continues to welcome forward-looking advisors ready to take the next step in their practice. For more information, visit savvywealth.com.

About Savvy

Savvy Wealth is an AI-native, multi-custodial registered investment adviser built for independent financial advisors. The firm combines modern technology with world-class support to make independence simple and scalable. Advisors who partner with Savvy use intelligent tools alongside white-glove marketing, compliance, and operational support to deliver standout client experiences while staying in control of their practice. Follow Savvy on LinkedIn to stay up to date on the latest company news and updates.

Savvy Wealth, Inc. is a tech company and the parent company of Savvy Advisors, Inc. All advisory services are offered through Savvy Advisors, Inc., an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The AI used on Savvy Wealth’s advisor platform is not intended to replace human advice. The AI technology efficiently automates and streamlines processes like new account onboarding, ongoing financial planning and personalized communications across multiple marketing channels. The AI is not intended to interact with retail clients of Savvy Advisors, nor does the AI provide client-facing investment advice or investment decisions.

The AI used on Savvy Wealth’s advisor platform is not intended to replace human advice. Savvy’s AI technology automates and streamlines advisor workflows including financial planning scenario modeling, tax analysis, and investment review. The AI is not intended to interact directly with retail clients of Savvy Advisors, nor does it provide client-facing investment advice or investment decisions. Advisors remain solely responsible for all advice and recommendations provided to their clients.