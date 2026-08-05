BWH® Hotels Names Toast an Endorsed POS Provider to Enhance Guest and Hotel Experiences Across North America

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast (NYSE: TOST), the global technology platform built for hospitality, today announced that BWH Hotels, a leading hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels, has endorsed Toast as a point-of-sale (POS) solution available to its properties across the United States and Canada.

With approximately 4,300 properties globally, BWH Hotels sought to offer its hoteliers an additional vetted POS solution, providing another trusted option to help support a wide range of operational models and business needs. Toast's platform offers the functionality to support different service models, onboard staff efficiently, and integrate with properties' existing technology ecosystems, making the collaboration a natural fit for both organizations.

Through this partnership, properties will be able to access Toast’s robust platform, including Toast Go® handhelds, Mobile Order & Pay, Toast Kiosks, Toast Catering & Events, and Toast Tables. Utilizing Toast’s technology suite will allow hoteliers to provide a seamless guest experience at every customer touchpoint, from room service to hotel lobby sundry shops.

"In hotels, operators are often tasked with wearing a number of hats across operations, lodging, food service, and more," said Kelly Esten, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Enterprise at Toast. "We’re proud to support BWH Hotels, serving as a partner their hoteliers can rely on to help simplify service for staff and operators alike, while delivering the seamless experience modern travelers expect.”

As part of its broader technology strategy, BWH Hotels continues to invest in solutions that enhance both the guest and hotel team experience. The company prioritizes intuitive, scalable platforms that streamline operations, reduce complexity for staff and integrate seamlessly with existing systems and third-party partners, creating a more connected and efficient operating environment across its portfolio.

"We are focused on equipping our hoteliers with technology that reduces complexity, drives operational efficiency and helps them deliver welcoming guest experiences," said Bill Ryan, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of BWH Hotels. "Because our portfolio includes a wide range of brands and property types, we look for solutions that can scale and adapt to support different business needs. Toast offers the flexibility, connectivity and functionality our hoteliers need to modernize their food and beverage operations while remaining focused on exceptional hospitality."

For more information about Toast and its solutions for hospitality, please visit Toast for Hotel Restaurants.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when Toast or its management is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent the beliefs of Toast and its management at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Toast’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Toast’s business arrangement with its customer and the planned and future implementation of such business arrangement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Toast’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' in Toast’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Toast’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and Toast’s subsequent SEC filings. Toast can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Toast as of the date hereof, and Toast disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Toast’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a global technology platform built for restaurant and retail businesses. From the busiest local restaurants and shops to large hospitality brands, Toast helps owners and operators manage their businesses more efficiently, drive guest demand, and build lasting success.

Toast integrates software, agentic AI, payments, financial technology solutions, and hardware with a broad partner ecosystem. Powering billions of purchases throughout local commerce, Toast delivers the precision and innovation required for modern restaurant and retail environments. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

About BWH® Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels. The global enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from luxury to economy, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.