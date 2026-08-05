Backstreet Surveillance Launches “Beyond the Demo: The Ground Truth” — A New Podcast Cutting Through the Hype in Commercial Security and Surveillance

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backstreet Surveillance, a leading provider of commercial security and surveillance solutions, today announced the launch of “Beyond the Demo: The Ground Truth,” a new video podcast built for facility managers, security integrators, guard-company operators, and end users who are tired of glossy product demos and want to know how security technology actually performs once it’s installed.

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Hosted by the team at Backstreet Surveillance, each weekly episode brings together installers, consultants, manufacturers, and working security professionals for candid conversations about deployments that succeeded, deployments that failed, and the lessons in between. The show goes beyond spec sheets to examine real-world performance, edge cases, and the operational realities that determine whether a security system actually protects people, property, and revenue.

Why the industry needs “Ground Truth”

Commercial security buyers are being sold a wave of new technology — AI video analytics, cloud VMS, license plate recognition, radar, thermal imaging, autonomous monitoring — often on the strength of a controlled demo. In the field, results vary widely based on lighting, environment, integration, and human workflow.

“Every buyer has watched a demo that looked flawless and then watched the same product struggle in the parking lot at 2 a.m.,” said Scott McQuarrie, CEO of Backstreet Surveillance. “Beyond the Demo exists to close that gap. We invite the people who install, service, and live with these systems every day to tell the truth about what works, what doesn’t, and what buyers should ask before they sign.”

What listeners get

Honest, experience-driven interviews with manufacturers, integrators, and end users

with manufacturers, integrators, and end users Case studies and installation breakdowns from real commercial deployments

from real commercial deployments Deep dives into surveillance cameras, AI analytics, mobile surveillance trailers, remote monitoring, access control, license plate recognition, and loss prevention

into surveillance cameras, AI analytics, mobile surveillance trailers, remote monitoring, access control, license plate recognition, and loss prevention Practical guidance for reducing theft, lowering liability, and making better-informed security investments

Episodes now streaming

The first episodes of Beyond the Demo are available on the Backstreet Surveillance YouTube channel:

Ep. 01 — Why AI Fails in the Real World

— Why AI Fails in the Real World Ep. 02 — The Future of PTZ Cameras

— The Future of PTZ Cameras Ep. 03 — Flock Cameras and the Surveillance State Debate

— Flock Cameras and the Surveillance State Debate Ep. 04 — Thermal & Radar CCTV Tech with Axis Communications

— Thermal & Radar CCTV Tech with Axis Communications Ep. 05 — Deploying the Ultimate Security Trailer with Hanwha CCTV

New episodes release weekly.

Meet the creators

Scott McQuarrie — Creator & Executive Producer | LinkedIn

Scott McQuarrie is the founder and CEO of Backstreet Surveillance and a 36-year veteran of the electronic security industry. He began his career at Honeywell in 1990 and has since served as technician, system designer, installation manager, sales leader, and chief executive of three security companies. In 2004 he pioneered an online model for marketing custom-designed commercial security systems nationwide, and across three companies. Under his leadership, Backstreet Surveillance has designed and deployed security solutions for airports, universities, ports, Fortune 500 corporate chains, and federal, state, and local government facilities. His companies have been recognized with Best of State honors and named among Industry Era’s “10 Best Security System Providers.” Scott created Beyond the Demo to give buyers the unfiltered field perspective he has spent three decades delivering to end users.

Rob Oldham — Host | LinkedIn

Rob Oldham is a physical security and integrated-solutions leader with more than two decades of experience across sales, systems design, and mission-critical protection. He currently serves as Vice President of Sales at Stone Security and previously spent nearly nine years at Axis Communications as a Regional Sales Manager and Key Account Manager. Earlier in his career he led business development at SimplexGrinnell, where he specified and designed CCTV, access control, intrusion, and fire alarm solutions for nuclear power plants, refineries, airports, transit systems, military bases, mines, and other critical infrastructure. Rob is a decorated U.S. Army combat veteran who served eight years with the Department of Defense in security police, personnel security, and force-protection roles. He holds an MBA and a master’s degree in Homeland Security, along with ASIS International’s CPP, PSP, and PCI credentials plus CPTED certification, and currently serves as President and Chair of the ASIS Utah Chapter. Rob brings that operator’s perspective to every episode of Beyond the Demo, pressing guests on the questions buyers actually need answered.

About Backstreet Surveillance

Backstreet Surveillance — The Security Experts — designs, supplies, and deploys commercial video surveillance, mobile surveillance trailers, remote monitoring, and AI-powered security solutions for organizations across North America. The company is known for practical, field-tested guidance that helps businesses improve safety, reduce theft, and lower liability. Learn more at www.backstreet-surveillance.com or call 800-431-3056.

For editors and producers

Backstreet Surveillance welcomes republication of this release and can provide:

High-resolution channel and episode artwork

Embeddable YouTube episodes and short-form clips

Written episode summaries and pull-quotes

Interviews with the host and featured guests (Axis Communications, Hanwha, and others)

Guest-contributed articles on AI analytics, LPR, radar/thermal, mobile surveillance, and remote monitoring

To request assets or schedule an interview, contact 800-431-3056 or visit www.backstreet-surveillance.com.