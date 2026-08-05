New Ryan Field Selects Evolv Express® as Official Fan Screening Provider to Help Create “Best Place to Watch Football in America”

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based solutions designed to create safer experiences, today announced that Evolv Express®, the company’s people-screening system, has been selected as a security partner in Northwestern University’s new Ryan Field following a rigorous evaluation process.

As Ryan Sports Development prepares to open the first NFL-type stadium in college sports, they evaluated available screening solutions before selecting Evolv Express to help deliver an elevated fan security experience. Evolv Express uses advanced sensor technology and AI to detect concealed threats and identify the location of the potential threat while allowing people to move through checkpoints at their natural walking pace.

The new Ryan Field, in the final stages of construction, will have a capacity of 35,000 fans when it opens on October 2nd with a nationally televised game. In addition to Northwestern football games, New Ryan Field will also host other athletic and community events throughout the year. The project is designed to set a new standard for the college football experience and boasts several features and innovations fitting its ambitious vision, including the Evolv Express security systems. The multi-year agreement between Evolv and Ryan Sports Development includes a variety of marketing elements and designates Evolv as Northwestern University’s “Official Fan Screening Provider.”

“Our goal for the new Ryan Field is simple: build the best place to watch football in America,” said Pat Ryan Jr., CEO of Ryan Sports Development. “That ambition covers not only the event itself, but also the entire time that a fan is on site. We built a stadium designed to represent the future of college athletics, and so much more, and we rigorously evaluated available screening technologies and selected Evolv Express because it aligned with our goals of delivering a secure, convenient, and exceptional arrival experience.”

“When an institution invests in creating what it believes will be the premier college football venue in the country, every decision matters, including the first impression fans receive when they arrive,” said John Kedzierski, President and CEO of Evolv Technology. “Northwestern had the opportunity to evaluate the industry's leading screening solutions as part of this landmark project, and we are honored that Evolv Express was selected to help deliver the elevated fan experience Ryan Field is designed to provide. It’s a testament to the strength of our technology that one of the most ambitious stadium projects in college sports chose Evolv to help welcome fans through its gates.”

The new Ryan Field at Northwestern is another signature deployment on Evolv’s growing roster of higher education customers, as well as numerous stadiums, arenas, theme parks, schools, hospitals and other public spaces around the world.

About Ryan Sports Development

Ryan Sports is the unifying force behind the Ryan Family's commitment to the world of sports. What began with a passion for community and competition has grown into a multifaceted entity, involved in various sports ventures and development initiatives. Ryan Sports is led by Rob and Pat Ryan and includes professional sports team ownership, grassroots facilities development and investments behind the next generation of founders, technologies and media companies that will continue to drive the sports industry to new heights.

About Northwestern Athletics

Northwestern University competes at the NCAA Division I level as a member of the Big Ten Conference. The Wildcats field 21 varsity sports and have a proud tradition of competing for conference and national championships while graduating student-athletes at one of the highest rates in the country. Northwestern is Chicago’s Big Ten Team. For more information, visit NUSports.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv (NASDAQ: EVLV) is designed to transform human security by helping organizations detect potential threats, mitigate risk, and enhance safety using AI-powered security solutions with robust insights. Our technology has helped to create efficient and positive security screening experiences for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces. Evolv’s mission is to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 4.5 billion people since 2019. Evolv Express® and Evolv eXpedite™ have been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT). Evolv and its products have been awarded numerous awards which can be viewed on our Certifications and Awards web page. Evolv®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv eXpedite™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit evolv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Evolv Technology intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this press release, other than that are historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, as well as statements regarding the Company’s strategy, financial and operational performance and growth, and efforts to create value for stakeholders. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and actions to be materially different from any future results or actions expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2026, as well as any such factors that may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, it may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.