‘Cheers to Beer’ Celebrates the Drink at the Heart of Life’s Meaningful Moments

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ahead of International Beer Day on August 7th, AB InBev, the world's leading brewer, launched “Cheers to Beer,” a new global campaign celebrating the timeless role beer plays in culture and communities around the world.

The campaign is anchored by a new film, created in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy, that celebrates the many moments of cheers that beer creates across geographies and generations. The film, which will be amplified globally, reinforces beer's role in life’s meaningful moments, big and small.

“Beer is universal and woven into cultures and communities around the world,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO, AB InBev. “No matter who you are, what you do for a living, or where you live, when someone says, ‘Let’s grab a beer,’ you know it means something more. It’s an invitation to celebrate or to simply connect.”

Beer’s enduring relevance is reinforced by a new whitepaper from Ipsos and IWSR, which shows that even in a world overflowing with choice, beer continues to lead the alcohol category. Among legal-drinking-age adults who consume alcohol, 73% choose beer1. It also represents approximately 93% of total no-alcohol volume – more than 30 times larger than any other category – while beer and beyond beer accounted for about half of global beverage alcohol servings in 2025.

As consumers make more intentional choices about what, when, and how they drink, the research finds that beer remains well positioned to meet evolving preferences around key trends: moderation, experiences, premiumization and affordability, flavors and convenience, and trust.

“As consumers focus their spending on meaningful moments, our research shows a clear momentum for beer and beyond beer among the alcohol category,” said Marten Lodewijks, IWSR Managing Director & President. “Premium beer continues to outperform much of the category, while no-alcohol beer accounts for the vast majority of no- and low-alcohol beverage consumption. Together, these trends underscore beer’s relevance in shaping the alcohol category.”

The launch of “Cheers to Beer” follows AB InBev's Q2 2026 results, reflecting the continued strength of the beer category with revenue growth of 5.6% and beer volume growth of 1.1%. For Q2 2026, AB InBev also saw no-alcohol beer grow 27%, Beyond Beer grow 44%, and its Balanced Choices portfolio grow 13% – highlighting how beer is well positioned to meet evolving consumer preferences.

There are many reasons to love beer.

Beer is social – Beer brings people together. From major cultural moments like the NBA finals, Wimbledon, and The FIFA World Cup™, to backyard gatherings and concerts, it’s a beverage to connect, to celebrate, and to share.

Beer is the drink for moderation – With a lower alcohol by volume and a broad portfolio of no- and low-alcohol options, beer offers consumers choice for responsible enjoyment.

Beer is natural – Beer starts with simple ingredients like grains, hops, yeast, and water, and has been brewed using the same process for thousands of years.

Beer is local – Sourced from local farmers and brewed with exquisite craftmanship, beer is deeply rooted in the places where it is made and enjoyed.

Beer offers choice – With no-alcohol, gluten-free, low-carb, low-calorie, and sugar-free options, beer continues to evolve to meet a wide range of preferences and occasions.

Beer drives economies – Beer supports communities, with 1 in every 100 jobs globally tied to beer.

More than just a drink, beer is a universal driver of connection – bringing people together across cultures, communities and generations, one “cheers” at a time.

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Beer is the drink for moderation, and for over a century, AB InBev has championed responsible drinking. We are committed to providing our consumers with Balanced Choices to enjoy on any occasion. We also invest in marketing that aims to reinforce positive behaviors, and we work with communities, customers, and partners to promote responsible consumption through evidence-based initiatives.

Our diverse portfolio of well over 400 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona®, Stella Artois® and Michelob Ultra®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 137 000 colleagues based in more than 40 countries worldwide. For 2025, AB InBev’s reported revenue was 59.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).