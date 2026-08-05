Sterling Shipyard Delivers Z-Tech® 30-80 Tugboat for Gulf LNG Partnership

PORT NECHES, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterling Shipyard, LLC (“Sterling Shipyard”) today announced the successful delivery of the Laguna Gulf, marking a major milestone in its partnership with Gulf LNG Tugs of Brownsville, LLC (“Gulf LNG”), a joint venture comprised of Bay-Houston Management, LLC; Moran Towing Corporation; and Suderman & Young Towing Company. Together, the Gulf LNG partners have more than 400 years of experience in ship assist and towage services. The partnership and affiliates are contracted to serve five LNG terminals along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The Laguna Gulf is the 13th completed vessel in the Z-Tech® 30-80 tractor tugboat series designed by Robert Allan Ltd.

“Delivery of the Laguna Gulf marks an important milestone for Sterling Shipyard and represents the first of an orderbook for three LNG projects along with nine other harbor tugboats, for a total of 13, contracted for delivery through 2029,” said Harry Murdock, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Shipyard. “Sterling is proud to partner with Gulf LNG and its affiliated companies to deliver safe, capable, reliable, low-emission work horses to support operations at LNG terminals and Ports across North America.”

With an overall length of 99 feet, a beam of 43 feet, 7,000 hp and a bollard pull capacity of more than 80 metric tons, this tugboat is equipped with firefighting capabilities that meet ABS Fire Fighting Vessel 1 (FFV1) classification to further enhance safety measures during terminal support operations.

About Sterling Shipyard

Established in 2009, Sterling Shipyard has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, safe, efficient repair services and new construction to major customers across the U.S. Gulf Coast. Its exceptional customer satisfaction has fueled strong growth such that it now employs 210 full-time employees, operates 20 hours per day, maintains five drydocks, and has delivered more than 200 new construction vessels. Sterling Shipyard has become both a trusted maritime partner and a major employer of choice in East Texas.