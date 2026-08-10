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Siemens Wins $80 Million Award for Advanced Army Manufacturing

New digital and physical production capabilities at Anniston Army Depot will leverage commercial technology adoption for flexible, modular manufacturing of Unmanned Aircraft System Stators

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siemens Government Technologies (SGT), Inc., today announced it earned an $80 million award from the Army Contracting Command to deliver an integrated digital and physical advanced manufacturing environment for U.S. Army controlled production of unmanned aircraft system electric motor stator assemblies.

Under the terms of the 12-month performance period, SGT will use a holistic approach spanning the digital to the physical, effectively converting a World War II era facility into a modern 21st Century advanced manufacturing hub. The company will do so using a “born digital” approach, providing an integrated digital production environment driven by process-rich digital twins, directly informing and validating the commissioning of optimal stator assembly production lines with digitally connected advanced manufacturing elements, all before a single bolt is turned.

A flexible and modular advanced manufacturing environment also requires inherent safety, power, and energy resiliency for safe and secure operations, and the SGT team brings extensive experience across a wide range of Army infrastructure modernization projects, including fire and life safety systems, on-site energy generation, energy storage, and distributed power and interconnection technologies.

“This project really is emblematic of a whole of Siemens approach to meet an urgent Army priority,” said John Ustica, president and CEO, Siemens Government Technologies. “The ability for the Army to control its own production and manufacturing environment, leveraging AI-driven digital twins and a digital first mindset, will accelerate their organic expertise and innovation for next generation unmanned aircraft system development and sustainment.”

About Siemens Government Technologies
Siemens Government Technologies is the wholly owned, cleared U.S. subsidiary of Siemens Corporation with a mission to deliver innovative solutions to federal customers for their critical missions of national consequence. SGT does so by being the leading integrator of Siemens’ innovative products, technologies, software and services in the areas of digital engineering and modeling, efficient and resilient energy solutions, and smart infrastructure modernization.

Contacts

Contact for Journalists
Thomas Greer / 571-352-8521

Industry:

Siemens Government Technologies

Release Summary
Siemens to deliver digital and physical production environment transforming World War-II facility into advanced manufacturing hub for U.S. Army
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Contact for Journalists
Thomas Greer / 571-352-8521

Social Media Profiles
SGT on LinkedIn
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