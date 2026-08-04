Fortem Technologies Selected as Prime Contractor on 5-Year DHS Counter-Drone IDIQ Worth More Than $1B

LINDON, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortem Technologies, the global leader in airspace security and counter-drone solutions, today announced it has been selected as a prime contractor on the Department of Homeland Security's Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, a five-year, multiple-award vehicle for counter-drone technology and services.

"Being selected as a prime contractor on this vehicle – and the only small business to earn that position – reflects years of proving that our technology works in the field." — Jon Gruen, CEO, Fortem Technologies Share

Fortem was the only small business among the seven companies selected under the IDIQ contract’s Track 1 – Hardware/Software and Ancillary Services, which carries an estimated starting ceiling of $1.011 billion with room to grow over the duration of the contract.

The award means that any DHS component – including Customs and Border Protection, Secret Service, Federal Protective Service, Coast Guard, and others – can now issue task orders directly to Fortem for the company’s DroneHunter® autonomous interceptors, TrueView® R40 radars, and SkyDome® command-and-control software. Fortem's subcontracting team also brings complementary EO/IR, RF, passive radar, and C4 capabilities to the contract, giving DHS components access to a broader range of counter-drone solutions through a single vehicle.

“The threat posed by unauthorized drones is one of the fastest-growing security challenges DHS faces at borders, critical infrastructure, federal facilities, and major public events,” said Jon Gruen, CEO of Fortem Technologies. “Being selected as a prime contractor on this vehicle – and the only small business to earn that position – reflects years of proving that our technology works in the field. Together with our subcontractors Lockheed Martin and Microsoft, Fortem can put proven detect-and-defeat counter-drone technology in the hands of every DHS component.”

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the global leader in airspace security, delivering advanced solutions that protect against today’s autonomous aerial threats while ensuring the safety of tomorrow’s advanced air mobility. Fortem’s AI-powered SkyDome® Family of Systems combines TrueView® sensors, command-and-control software, and autonomous DroneHunter® interceptors to defend military, government, and commercial operations worldwide from hostile or unauthorized drones. Fortem is the only company authorized to deploy a drone-on-drone kinetic interceptor in U.S. airspace, and its technology has been validated in operational deployments in Ukraine, the Middle East, and East Asia. Headquartered in Lindon, Utah, Fortem is privately held and backed by Lockheed Martin, DCVC, Toshiba, AE Industrial Partners, AIM13, Signia Venture Partners, and others. To learn more, visit https://fortemtech.com.