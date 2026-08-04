BETA Technologies and EXIM Bank Announce Intent to Expand Financing Agreement for Up to $1 Billion to Fuel U.S. Aerospace Manufacturing Growth

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BETA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BETA) (“BETA”), an aerospace and defense company, and the Export-Import Bank of the United States (“EXIM”) announced their intention to expand the parties’ existing financing relationship.

The proposed expansion would provide BETA with up to $1 billion in net financing, which includes approximately $830 million of incremental capital available through one or more tranches. This would extend the existing $170 million financing relationship that supported the construction of BETA’s aircraft production facility in South Burlington, Vermont. Upon completion, BETA expects to use the proceeds to support the next phase of its manufacturing growth in the United States, which could include:

Expanding vertical integration and bringing additional strategic aerospace manufacturing processes in house;

Increasing production capacity for electric propulsion systems and components sold to international customers and used on aircraft worldwide;

Scaling BETA’s propulsion business beyond its current low-volume commercial shipments;

Approximately doubling throughput across BETA’s manufacturing facilities over the next several years; and

Supporting the creation of hundreds of technical, high-quality U.S. aerospace and advanced-manufacturing jobs.

“Through our 2025 IPO, BETA raised approximately $1.2 billion, and our relationship with EXIM Bank aims to provide an additional $1 billion of non-dilutive growth capital,” said Kyle Clark, founder and chief executive officer of BETA. “As we execute our stated long-term vision, this financing is intended to fund critical capital expenditures that will support vertically integrated domestic manufacturing. We will create high-paying, high-quality American jobs building products that are important to the national economy and our national security. Over the next several years, we intend to double the throughput of our facilities and add strategic manufacturing processes that will strengthen our internal supply chain, reindustrialize the American aerospace base and expand our ability to serve customers around the world.”

The contemplated agreement follows a series of strategic milestones over the past month that reflect BETA's momentum and leadership across commercial and defense aviation:

Unveiling the MV250, a hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft designed for contested logistics. The aircraft features a hybrid-electric propulsion system with a turbogenerator developed in collaboration with GE Aerospace and integrates Sikorsky’s MATRIX autonomy technology to support critical missions, including rapid resupply and casualty evacuation (CASEVAC);

Partnering with GE Aerospace, NASA and Boeing on the world’s first high-altitude hybrid-electric flight;

Launching America’s Consortium for Electric Skyways with Archer Aviation and Macquarie Capital, which aims to electrify up to 250 air taxi sites across major U.S. airports and metropolitan areas over the next decade;

Completing the first operational flights of the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP); and

Striking a commercial agreement with Loganair to purchase five ALIA CTOL electric aircraft, with an option to purchase an additional five.

“BETA Technologies is advancing electric aviation through both aircraft production and its suite of enabling technologies,” said John Jovanovic, president and chairman of EXIM. “This innovative company has demonstrated its leadership through groundbreaking work with GE Aerospace, Boeing, NASA and Sikorsky, among others. As BETA scales, it will continue to move the sector forward and bring critical jobs and capabilities home to the U.S. This proposed EXIM financing underscores our conviction that BETA will lead this sector as it enters its next phase of commercialization.”

“John Jovanovic and his team have shown exceptional leadership,” said Chuck Davis, chair of the board of BETA. “The Export-Import Bank is doing exactly what it was intended to do. BETA has already completed successful missions in 14 countries safely and economically. We have the people, the facilities, the orders and the capital to accelerate mass production. Looking ahead, we are working in close partnership with the FAA as we continue to progress toward certification.”

Since the parties completed BETA’s initial EXIM financing of approximately $170 million, BETA’s commercial aircraft backlog has grown from approximately $1 billion to $3.9 billion, which reflects a balanced composition between BETA’s ALIA CTOL and ALIA VTOL. BETA has also added new revenue streams, including direct sales of flight controls and propulsion, and expanded its government business to include classified contracts, supported by a Facility Security Clearance at the Secret level. BETA is also shipping propulsion products at low volume to several customers and intends to scale that portion of its business to serve both aircraft manufacturers and operators in the U.S. and internationally.

BETA will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2026 before the market opens on August 12, 2026. The company will also host a live webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. A live webcast and supporting materials can be accessed here.

Additional Information About the Proposed Transaction:

Until definitive agreements are executed and applicable approvals and closing conditions are satisfied, the proposed financing should not be considered a commitment by either BETA or EXIM.

The proposed financing remains subject to continued due diligence, the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, satisfaction of applicable conditions and receipt of all required approvals. The amount, timing and terms of any financing may differ from those currently contemplated, and there can be no assurance that the parties will complete the proposed transaction. If the proposed financing is not completed, BETA may seek alternative sources of financing, which may not be available on similar terms or at all.

About BETA Technologies, Inc.

BETA (NYSE: BETA) is an aerospace and defense company designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems to top operators worldwide. BETA has built and flown its family of ALIA aircraft, consisting of both conventional fixed-wing electric aircraft (the “ALIA CTOL”) and electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (the “ALIA VTOL”), more than 160,000 nautical miles, including multiple trips across the United States. BETA is deploying a network of charging infrastructure to enable the growing industry with more than 100 sites across the United States and internationally. BETA’s intentional approach to developing the enabling technologies necessary to electrify aviation unlocks lucrative aftermarket revenue opportunities over the life of each aircraft. These highly scalable enabling technologies allow BETA to serve customers across cargo and logistics, defense, passenger and medical end markets and unlock cost-effective and safe missions. Visit www.beta.team for more information about BETA and its products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BETA’s discussions with EXIM; the potential expansion, amount, structure, timing, terms, approval and completion of the proposed financing; BETA’s anticipated use of proceeds; the expansion and vertical integration of BETA’s manufacturing operations; future manufacturing capacity and throughput; the scaling and international sale of BETA’s propulsion systems and components; anticipated employment growth; BETA’s backlog; and the development, certification, commercialization and production of BETA’s aircraft.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially are more fully detailed in BETA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including BETA’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that BETA believes to be reasonable as of the date hereof. BETA undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.