AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced AI Unlocked: Agents of Chaos, a $100,000 AI security challenge in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). In this virtual game, players use prompt injection and other techniques to manipulate AI agents weaponized by a fictional adversary and stop them before they strike, learning firsthand how agents can be exploited in enterprise environments and what it takes to secure them.

"Prompt injection, agent hijacking, and rogue AI behavior aren't theoretical anymore. Agents are already breaking containment and taking actions no one authorized," said Jennifer Johnson, chief marketing officer at CrowdStrike. "The security community has to learn how to stop these novel threats. AI Unlocked: Agents of Chaos is an interactive and educational way to gamify that challenge, giving defenders a hands-on experience, with 100,000 reasons to play."

As organizations race to deploy AI, every agent becomes a new identity to govern and a new attack surface to defend. Traditional security was never built to secure autonomous machine identities that execute code, access enterprise systems, and move data with real credentials, at machine speed. Autonomous models have escaped controlled environments and breached systems they were never meant to touch. CrowdStrike is the leader in AI security and the pioneer of AI Detection and Response (AIDR). AI Unlocked: Agents of Chaos brings that expertise to life through a live gaming experience.

Inside Agents of Chaos

AI Unlocked: Agents of Chaos is an AI red teaming challenge that puts players inside a fictional shadow organization weaponizing agents to deploy a malicious AI on the world. To stop it, players must turn the adversary's own agents against their creators – using prompt injection and other real-world techniques to trick them into revealing information and taking unauthorized actions within the game environment.

Across three Acts, players go undercover to red team live AI agents, evade detection, and race to prevent the attack before their cover is blown. Each mission shows defenders how agents can be manipulated, how they act on their own, and why they must be secured at runtime. Players earn points for solving each puzzle, minus the tokens their prompts consume, and can replay puzzles to sharpen their approach. The highest score at the close of each Act wins.

Competition Details

Pre-registration is open now and the game will be live internationally beginning August 31. Contestants can play virtually from anywhere in the world, with an on-site gameplay experience at Fal.Con 2026. The $100,000 competition runs across three Acts:

Act 1: The Sanctum (August 31 to September 7, $10,000 prize)

(August 31 to September 7, $10,000 prize) Act 2: The Gatekeeper (August 31 to September 14, $20,000 prize)

(August 31 to September 14, $20,000 prize) Act 3: The Basilisk (September 15 to 29, $70,000 prize)

To learn more and pre-register for the game, visit here.

Additional Resources

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO PARTICIPATE OR WIN. Challenge begins 08/31/26 at 12:00 PM PT and ends 9/29/26 at 11:59 PM PT. Must be at least age of majority in jurisdiction of residence to participate. Void in select jurisdictions & where prohibited. See full Official Rules, which govern, for complete details here.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

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