Alive3D Selects AEye’s Apollo for Next-Generation Sports Analytics

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar, today announced a partnership with Alive3D, an innovative sports and entertainment technology company. Alive3D is integrating AEye’s Apollo™ lidar as a foundational sensing component within its platform, addressing a longstanding industry challenge: accurately capturing and analyzing live sports in true three dimensions, with the spatial precision of lidar rather than relying solely on cameras. Apollo’s™ software-defined architecture allows sensing performance to be optimized for demanding applications, enabling Alive3D to deliver next-generation 3D spatial sports visualization, precise measurement, and advanced data analytics that would be difficult to achieve with conventional fixed-function sensors. The relationship demonstrates how software-defined perception is uniquely capable of expanding beyond transportation into new, high-growth markets where machines interact with and understand complex real-world environments.

Apollo’s™ software-defined architecture allows customers to tailor sensing performance for entirely new use cases, making it possible to optimize perception for elite sports without redesigning hardware. Alive3D is deploying the solution with proof-of-concept programs underway in Europe. AEye believes this collaboration highlights the expanding commercial potential of its lidar technology in new, high-growth markets while supporting customers building category-defining solutions.

“This opportunity demonstrates exactly why software-defined lidar matters,” said Matt Fisch, Chairman and CEO of AEye. “Alive3D needed a sensing platform that could be optimized for a demanding application, and Apollo™ delivered. In this instance, we are synchronizing multiple lidar units to cover a vast area simultaneously from different perspectives. As Physical AI expands into new markets, we’re seeing growing demand for perception systems that can adapt to the application rather than forcing the application to adapt to the sensor.”

“We have created a tectonic shift in how sports are captured, analyzed and engaged with,” said Raymie Marchak, Co-Founder and CEO of Alive3D. “AEye’s software-defined lidar lets us shape the sensor around what our platform needs instead of adapting our platform to the sensor. That control at the point of capture makes deterministic real world 3D spatial intelligence possible and forms the foundation for the insight we want to put in the hands of teams, leagues, broadcasters and fans.”

About AEye

AEye offers a suite of unique software-defined lidar solutions that address a wide range of real-world needs including advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, security, defense, and logistics applications. AEye’s flagship product, Apollo™, has been widely recognized for its small form factor and its ability to detect objects at up to one kilometer. In addition to Apollo™, AEye also offers STRATOS™ with the ability to detect objects at up to one-and-a-half kilometers as well as a full-stack solution through its OPTIS™ platform. OPTIS™ provides a complete system that captures a high-resolution 3D image of the world, interprets it, and provides direction to act upon what it sees in real-time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “continue,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “predict,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends, or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements about the benefits anticipated to result from the collaboration between AEye and Alive3D, the performance expectations associated with the integration of AEye’s Apollo™ lidar into Alive3D’s platform, the enablement of next-generation 3D spatial sports visualization, precise measurement, and advanced data analytics, and the expansion of software-defined perception and Physical AI into new, high-growth markets beyond transportation. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are very difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from the assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of AEye. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the risks that the engagement with Alive3D may not yield the benefits to AEye to the extent or in the time frame anticipated, or at all; (ii) the risks that AEye’s Apollo™ may not integrate with, or perform as a foundational sensing component within, Alive3D’s platform to the extent anticipated, or at all; (iii) the risks that the combination of AEye’s and Alive3D’s technologies may not yield the benefits of next-generation 3D spatial sports visualization, precise measurement, or advanced data analytics, or capabilities exceeding those of conventional fixed-function sensors, to the extent anticipated, or at all; (iv) the risks that Alive3D’s proof-of-concept programs may not be completed successfully, or may not result in commercial deployments, definitive agreements, or a sustained commercial relationship between AEye and Alive3D; (v) the risks that Apollo’s™ software-defined architecture may not enable sensing performance to be optimized for demanding applications, including the synchronization of multiple lidar units across large areas from multiple perspectives, to the extent anticipated, or at all; (vi) the risks that adoption of lidar in sports and entertainment applications, or in other markets beyond transportation, may occur slower than anticipated or fail to occur at all; (vii) the risks that AEye’s products may not meet the diverse range of performance and functional requirements of target markets and customers; (viii) the risks that AEye’s products may not function as anticipated by AEye, or by target markets and customers; (ix) the risks that AEye may not be in a position to adequately or timely address either the near or long-term opportunities that may or may not exist in the evolving markets for lidar and perception technologies; (x) the risks that laws and regulations are adopted impacting the use of lidar that AEye is unable to comply with, in whole or in part; (xi) the risks associated with changes in competitive and regulated industries in which AEye operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting AEye’s business; (xii) the risks that AEye is unable to adequately implement its business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; and (xiii) the risks of economic downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive and evolving industry in which AEye operates. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by current or future global conflicts and current and potential trade restrictions, trade tensions, and tariffs, all of which continue to cause economic uncertainty. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the periodic report that AEye has most recently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and other documents filed by us or that will be filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements; AEye assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. AEye gives no assurance that AEye will achieve any of its expectations.