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Hightower Signature Wealth Adds $2.5B in AUM* Through Addition of Stearns Financial Group

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hightower Advisors, a leading wealth management firm, today announced the addition of Stearns Financial Group (SFG) to Hightower Signature Wealth (HTSW). This addition brings approximately $2.5 billion in AUM* and 30 new team members to HTSW, further expanding its national footprint.

With locations in Greensboro and Chapel Hill, North Carolina, SFG has provided comprehensive financial planning since 1991. The practice first partnered with Hightower in 2020 and, as part of HTSW, will gain access to expanded operational and investment capabilities through a fully integrated model.

"SFG has been a valued part of the Hightower community for several years, making this a natural next step in our relationship," said Larry Restieri, Chief Executive Officer of Hightower. "We are proud to welcome the team to HTSW and help them build on the trusted client relationships they have fostered for more than three decades."

HTSW launched in October 2025 and combines personalized advice with centralized capabilities across investment management, operations, technology, compliance, marketing, and client service. The model enables advisors to spend more time serving clients while benefiting from the scale and resources of a larger organization. Year to date, HTSW has added nearly $30 billion in AUM* through a combination of internal and external acquisitions.

"Since founding SFG more than 35 years ago, we have focused on helping clients navigate life's biggest financial decisions with thoughtful, personalized advice," said Dennis Stearns, Founding Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor at SFG.

"Joining HTSW allows us to build on the strong foundation we have created while positioning our business for the future," said Haleh Moddasser, Managing Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor at SFG.

"By streamlining our day-to-day operations, our team can work even more efficiently and spend more time focused on clients," added John Thomas, Managing Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor at SFG.

Following the addition, HTSW has approximately $40 billion in AUM*, more than 160 advisors, and more than 35 locations nationwide. Hightower expects to announce additional HTSW acquisitions through the end of the year.

*As of June 30, 2026.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial, and retirement planning services to individuals, families, and institutions, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Through its community of advisor businesses, Hightower offers sophisticated planning solutions and a robust platform designed to help clients achieve their financial goals.

Headquartered in Chicago with offices nationwide, Hightower serves as a growth partner to independent-minded advisors seeking to scale their practices, elevate the client experience, and access the benefits of a national brand. Learn more about Hightower’s collaborative business model at http://www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Hightower Advisors, LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Securities are offered through Hightower Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

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