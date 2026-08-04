OpenAI and Clearlake Capital Partner to Accelerate AI Adoption Across Clearlake’s Portfolio

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake” or the “Firm”), a global investment firm managing integrated platforms spanning private equity, liquid and private credit, and other related strategies, today announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI designed to help accelerate artificial intelligence (“AI”) adoption and transformation across Clearlake’s 50+ portfolio companies.

Through the collaboration, Clearlake and OpenAI will work together to identify, develop, and deploy high-impact AI solutions that enhance operational efficiency and decision making, unlock new growth opportunities, and create greater value for customers and stakeholders. Portfolio companies will benefit from access to OpenAI’s leading AI technologies, including GPT-5.6 and ChatGPT Work, alongside Clearlake AI Labs, the Firm’s dedicated in-house team focused on supporting management teams to evaluate AI opportunities, prioritize use cases, make build-versus-buy decisions, and accelerate implementation across products, operations, and customer-facing functions.

The partnership builds on Clearlake’s longstanding approach to operational value creation and technology-enabled transformation. By combining OpenAI’s advanced AI capabilities with Clearlake’s deep sector expertise and operational resources, the firms aim to help portfolio companies responsibly adopt AI at scale and translate innovation into measurable business outcomes.

At Clearlake-backed Alteryx, adoption of OpenAI products has moved well beyond engineering. The company’s legal team uses ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex to handle contract negotiation and AI risk assessments, and more than half of the engineering team is actively leveraging Codex CLI.

At Cornerstone OnDemand, a Clearlake portfolio company, Codex has become core to how the company creates products and serves customers. "Codex has changed how we build at Cornerstone," said Himanshu Palsule, CEO of Cornerstone OnDemand. "Our teams use reusable Codex Skills to turn customer conversations into presentations, architecture options, and working prototypes in days—showing customers the art of the possible before development even begins.”

“We believe AI represents one of the most significant technology shifts of our generation and a powerful opportunity to create value across industries,” said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner and Managing Director at Clearlake. “Our partnership with OpenAI reflects Clearlake’s commitment to helping portfolio companies harness transformative technologies to strengthen operations, accelerate innovation, and better serve their customers. By combining OpenAI’s industry-leading capabilities with Clearlake’s operational approach, we believe we can help portfolio companies scale, unlock meaningful value creation opportunities, and build durable competitive advantages.”

“Organizations across industries are increasingly looking to AI as a catalyst for innovation, growth, acceleration and efficiency gains to reinvest into new products,” said Matt Jankow, Head of Private Equity, OpenAI. “Clearlake has built a differentiated model for helping portfolio companies create value through operational excellence and technology adoption. Together, using frontier technology like GPT-5.6 and ChatGPT Work, we look forward to helping companies identify high-impact AI applications, accelerate deployment, and realize the full potential of AI across their businesses.”

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager founded in 2006 with over $185 billion of assets under management. Clearlake offers a broad range of investment solutions across private equity, credit, infrastructure, secondaries, co-investments, and other related private market strategies. Through Pathway Capital Management, a division of Clearlake, the firm serves institutional and wealth investors seeking diversified access to private markets. Clearlake seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses across multiple sectors. The firm aims to drive value through its active, hands-on operating approach, O.P.S.® (Operations, People, Strategy), which combines deep operational expertise with strategic and talent-focused initiatives. Headquartered in Santa Monica, Clearlake maintains 14 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, please visit clearlake.com or follow us on LinkedIn.