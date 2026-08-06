X-Caliber Rural Capital Provides $25 Million in USDA Financing for Plantible Foods' Eldorado, Texas Expansion

IRVINGTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--X-Caliber Rural Capital ("XRC"), a licensed USDA OneRD lender and affiliate of X-Caliber Capital Holdings LLC ("X-Caliber"), today announced the closing of a $25 million USDA OneRD Business & Industry Guaranteed Loan, the maximum available amount under the program, to support the expansion of Plantible Foods' commercial production facility in Eldorado, Texas.

This financing of Plantible represents exactly the type of company the USDA Business & Industry Guaranteed Loan Program was designed to support with a meaningful commitment to rural communities. Share

Plantible Foods is a biology company producing functional ingredients derived from Lemna (water lentils). The financing will support the company's expansion of up to 50 new commercial greenhouses at its Ranchito facility, increasing annual production capacity for breakthrough plant protein to more than 1,000 metric tons.

"Plantible represents exactly the type of company the USDA Business & Industry Guaranteed Loan Program was designed to support — an innovative business with proven technology, strong leadership, and a meaningful commitment to rural communities," said Anna West, President of X-Caliber Rural Capital. "Providing the maximum financing available under the program demonstrates how USDA lending can help businesses secure the capital they need to scale operations, create jobs, and generate long-term economic opportunity in rural America."

The USDA Business & Industry Guaranteed Loan Program is designed to improve access to capital for businesses operating in eligible rural communities. By providing lenders with a federal loan guarantee, the program supports financing for projects that create and retain jobs, encourage private investment, and strengthen local economies. For growing companies like Plantible, the program can provide access to larger loan proceeds and longer-term financing that may otherwise not be available through conventional lending.

"Plantible has built an impressive platform with a clear commercial growth strategy, and we were able to structure financing that aligned with the company's long-term objectives," said Shaun Stehr, Vice President at X-Caliber Rural Capital, who originated the transaction. "Our team worked closely with Plantible to deliver a financing solution that supports its continued expansion while advancing USDA's mission of promoting investment and economic development in rural communities."

The expanded facility is expected to position the company to meet increasing customer demand while supporting continued domestic production of innovative food ingredients.

Founded by Dutch entrepreneurs Tony Martens and Maurits van de Ven, Plantible has developed a proprietary production platform that transforms water lentils into functional ingredients, with Rubi Protein™ acting as its flagship ingredient.

"This financing represents an important milestone for Plantible as we continue scaling our operations in Eldorado," said Tony Martens, Co-Founder and CEO of Plantible Foods. "The expansion will enable us to better serve our customers while continuing to invest in the community where we have built our manufacturing operations."

Beyond increasing production capacity, the expansion is expected to create additional employment opportunities in Schleicher County, support local suppliers and contractors during construction, and reinforce Eldorado's position as a growing center for advanced agricultural manufacturing.

Since establishing its commercial facility in Schleicher County, Plantible has continued to invest in skilled operations, engineering and research positions while strengthening the region's advanced agricultural manufacturing base. The investment reflects the broader role innovative rural businesses can play in creating high-quality jobs, attracting long-term private investment and supporting sustainable economic development throughout rural America.

The transaction underscores X-Caliber Rural Capital's commitment to delivering tailored USDA financing solutions for businesses that are creating jobs, expanding domestic manufacturing, and driving sustainable economic development throughout rural America.

Plantible Foods headquarters and research and development hub is located in San Marcos, California and features a pilot facility and pilot cultivation facility.

About X-Caliber Rural Capital

X-Caliber Rural Capital is an affiliate of X-Caliber Holdings ("X-Caliber"), a national real estate lending and investment firm. X-Caliber Rural Capital is a national, licensed and approved U.S. Department of Agriculture lender that provides financing for rural business and economic development projects under five flagship programs that fall under the OneRD Guaranteed Loan Initiative. The Company is dedicated to creating attractive solutions for its borrowers that meet the needs of rural communities throughout the country.

About Plantible Foods

Founded by Dutch entrepreneurs Tony Martens and Maurits van de Ven, Plantible Foods is a biology company unlocking the power of plants to promote the health and longevity of people and planet. Its first mission: rebuild the global food system from the ground up—starting with Rubi Protein™, a complete, nutritious, functional and delicious plant-based protein that is grown sustainably, not raised. Rubi Protein™ contains all nine essential amino acids, vitamin B12, and has a neutral taste with no known allergens. Rubi Protein™ is derived from water lentils (Lemna) grown in enclosed commercial greenhouses and processed at Plantible's commercial facility in Eldorado, Texas. Plantible is the first company to receive a "No Questions" letter from the FDA for isolated RuBisCO protein. Plantible Foods is online at plantiblefoods.com.