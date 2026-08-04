Stella Power Company Secures Major Turbine Order from Caterpillar’s Solar® Turbines to Accelerate Power Deployment

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stella Power Company, an independent power producer sponsored by Arroyo Investors (“Arroyo”), has secured a large quantity of PGM130 power generation packages, powered by the Titan™ 130 gas turbine, from Solar® Turbines, a Caterpillar company.

“The Titan 130 platform gives us exactly what our customers need: fast-starting, highly reliable power generation that can be deployed rapidly and scaled to meet the largest capacity requirements," said Jamie Smith, CEO of Stella Power Company. Share

The turbine fleet forms the backbone of Stella Power Company’s expanding portfolio of onsite power generation projects designed to deliver firm, utility-scale power to large energy users (e.g., data centers, industrial facilities, oil & gas, critical infrastructure) across North America.

Stella Power Company’s order arrives at a pivotal moment for U.S. energy infrastructure. Grid interconnection timelines, both for load and generation, now routinely exceed four to five years across the U.S., while demand for power from AI-driven computing and other large industrial facilities continues to accelerate at an unprecedented pace. Industry analysts project that U.S. data center electricity consumption could more than double by the end of the decade. Onsite natural gas power generation solutions can help bypass interconnection bottlenecks, potentially on more favorable terms than the grid, while supplying reliable prime power. Stella Power Company’s investment in a proven, scalable turbine platform positions the company to meet this demand with the speed, reliability, and operational excellence that mission-critical customers require.

Jamie Smith, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stella Power Company:

“Securing this turbine fleet is a defining milestone for Stella Power Company. The Titan 130 platform gives us exactly what our customers need: fast-starting, highly reliable power generation that can be deployed rapidly and scaled to meet the largest capacity requirements. Our order with Solar Turbines ensures Stella Power Company can deliver firm electrons to our customers on the schedule that our projects demand.”

The PGM130, powered by the Titan 130 gas turbine engine, is engineered to operate in strenuous, continuous duty industrial applications. Each unit produces over 16 megawatts of electrical output at ISO conditions and can reach full load in approximately 90 seconds. With emissions levels as low as 2 ppm NOx, the PGM130 can meet the strictest air quality regulations while providing the firm, around-the-clock generation capacity that mission-critical customers require.

The Titan 130 platform is designed to scale beyond gigawatt-level capacity and requires no water consumption for power generation or cooling; an important advantage that reduces operational costs and opens site flexibility in remote areas far from water infrastructure. When paired with battery energy storage systems (BESS), the configuration can manage millisecond-level load transitions. This further improves fuel efficiency and lets the turbines operate at peak performance. Stella Power Company expects the combined solution to provide 99.9% uptime availability, consistent with the company’s experience.

ABOUT STELLA POWER COMPANY

Stella Power Company, headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, with offices in Houston, Texas, is a next-generation independent power producer that delivers resilient onsite power solutions for data centers, industrial users, and critical infrastructure customers. Rooted in decades of experience across the power generation, oil & gas, and renewable energy industries, Stella Power Company develops, owns, and operates onsite power generation assets under long-term contracts, with a focus on reliability and enduring customer partnerships. Learn more at www.stellapowerco.com.

ABOUT ARROYO INVESTORS

Arroyo Investors is an independent private equity firm focused on energy infrastructure investments across the Americas. The firm targets opportunities that are expected to deliver stable, long-term returns. With approximately $3.4 billion in cumulative assets under management since 2015, Arroyo owns a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including thermal power and renewable generation capacity. For more information, visit www.arroyoinvestors.com.