Kinguin Renews Ravelin Partnership After Cutting Ecommerce Fraud to “Industry-Leading Low”

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinguin, a global digital games marketplace serving more than 20 million registered users, has renewed its partnership with AI-native fraud platform Ravelin. The agreement follows significant reductions in fraud and a shift to automated, scalable fraud detection.

“Automating fraud prevention with Ravelin has fundamentally changed how we operate. Our prevent and fraud rates are at an industry-leading low and we’ve reduced manual effort dramatically." - Egemen Ertop, Global Head of Anti-Fraud at Kinguin Share

Since first partnering in 2018, Ravelin has helped Kinguin transform its approach to payment fraud. Kinguin has eliminated the need for real-time manual reviews, while overall fraud rates have declined by 87.5%.

The renewal reflects growing confidence in AI-led fraud prevention at a time when ecommerce merchants face increasingly sophisticated attacks, particularly in the digital goods space where instant delivery also means instant results for fraudsters.

Kinguin is where gaming and esports fans around the world can access their favorite games, choosing from almost 200 payment methods. This also makes it a magnet for fraudsters. Previously, Kinguin’s fraud team worked around the clock manually reviewing suspicious transactions, with risk scoring largely concentrated at the payment authorization stage.

Today, using Ravelin, Kinguin assesses fraud risk continuously and in real-time. This approach allows earlier detection of suspicious behavior while improving the experience for legitimate customers.

Egemen Ertop, Global Head of Anti-Fraud at Kinguin, said: “Automating fraud prevention with Ravelin has fundamentally changed how we operate. Our prevent and fraud rates are at an industry-leading low and we’ve reduced manual effort dramatically. This has given our team the space to focus on higher-value work.

“As fraudsters’ tactics continue to evolve, having a system that learns and adapts in real time is critical. Ravelin gives us the confidence to scale securely.”

Martin Sweeney, CEO at Ravelin, added: “Fraud doesn’t start at the payment stage and neither should prevention. The strongest signals often appear much earlier in the customer journey.

“Kinguin’s results show what’s possible when merchants move beyond point solutions and take a more holistic, AI-driven approach to risk. This means they can reduce fraud while also supporting accelerated growth.”

About Ravelin

AI-native fraud prevention company Ravelin provides technology and support that helps 340+ online companies prevent evolving fraud threats and accept payments with confidence. Combining machine learning, graph networks, behavioral analysis, consortium data, and expert rules, Ravelin has been empowering businesses to draw deeper insights from their data to detect ecommerce fraud and abuse, and increase payment acceptance for 12 years. Find out more at www.ravelin.com