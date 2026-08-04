Summit Financial Adds $520M in Assets Through Partnerships With Kamal Capital Group and M Group Investment Advisor

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summit Financial, a preeminent investment advisory firm offering integrated wealth management and planning services, announced the addition of two investment advisory firms, Kamal Capital Group and M Group Investment Advisor, to its rapidly expanding national platform. Together, the firms represent approximately $520 million in combined client assets, further advancing Summit’s strategy of partnering with growth-minded independent advisory businesses. The additions also establish Summit’s presence in Georgia and Oregon and expand its footprint across Michigan, Florida, and Washington.

The partnerships underscore the ongoing transformation of the wealth management industry, where advisors increasingly seek the benefits of institutional platforms without sacrificing the independence and personalized service that define their client relationships. As RIA consolidation continues to accelerate and M&A activity reaches record levels in 2026, Summit’s platform model reflects the sector’s shift toward capability expansion, operational efficiency, and holistic service delivery. These additions demonstrate how growth-oriented advisory firms are responding to rising client expectations for sophisticated planning, advanced technology, and family office-level expertise while maintaining the flexibility that distinguishes the independent model.

Kamal Capital Group oversees approximately $170 million in assets and operates offices in Michigan and Georgia. Founded in 1984, the firm initially focused on retirement planning for airline pilots before expanding its client base to include aviation professionals, corporate executives, and ultra-high-net-worth families. Led by Danny Kamal, CPFA®, CIO and Managing Partner, and Rob Kamal, COO and Managing Partner, the firm now delivers comprehensive family office services with a specialized focus on the aviation sector.

M Group Investment Advisor, a premier advisor for non-union construction companies that work on government projects, oversees approximately $350 million in assets and is headquartered in Florida, with additional offices in Oregon and Washington. The firm emphasizes independence, transparency, and personalized service, empowering advisors to maintain discretion over investment decisions while delivering tailored portfolio strategies. The firm is known for its hands-on, relationship-driven approach and deep expertise in retirement planning, which represents the largest and most central component of its business, complemented by investment management and insurance strategies. M Group Investment Advisor is represented by Investment Advisor Representatives John Marcelia and Ed Leeper.

“Partnerships like these reflect the strength of Summit’s platform and our ability to support firms with distinct identities and client value propositions,” said Stan Gregor, Chairman and Chief Executive, Summit Financial. “Kamal Capital Group and M Group Investment Advisor have both built respected practices grounded in long-term relationships, thoughtful planning, and a commitment to delivering personalized financial guidance. We are honored to welcome them and to expand Summit’s national footprint, including establishing our first teams in Georgia and Oregon.”

Expanding Capabilities Through Partnership

Through these partnerships, advisors at Kamal Capital Group and M Group Investment Advisor gain access to Summit’s broader platform, SummitVantageTM. This platform includes a professional strategy team of financial planning, investment, and tax specialists, as well as institutional-quality investment resources delivered at scale. These capabilities are designed to support increasingly complex planning needs for high-net-worth and multigenerational clients, while enhancing operational efficiency and client experience.

“We’ve spent decades building a firm centered on specialized expertise, particularly within the aviation community, and delivering a highly personalized experience for our clients,” said Danny Kamal, CPFA®, CIO and Managing Partner of Kamal Capital Group. “Partnering with Summit allows us to enhance those capabilities with sophisticated planning tools and a broader platform that will help us scale while staying true to who we are.”

“Independence has always been at the core of M Group’s philosophy, giving advisors the flexibility to do what’s right for their clients,” said John Marcelia, Investment Advisor Representative, M Group Investment Advisor. “With Summit, we can maintain that independence while gaining access to expanded investment capabilities, advanced technology, and operational support that will enable us to grow and deliver even greater value to the families we serve.”

“What stood out with both firms is the intentionality behind their growth,” said Keith Soltis, ChFC®, Head of Growth and Business Development, Summit Financial. “They’re not just scaling for scale’s sake—they’re joining a platform that expands what they can deliver to clients. That alignment is exactly what we look for in a partnership.”

To learn more about SummitVantageTM, Summit’s all-inclusive platform of fully integrated industry-leading services, thought leaders, and innovative technology, visit SummitFinancial.com.

News at a Glance

Summit Financial adds two teams, Kamal Capital Group and M Group Investment Advisor, representing approximately $520 million in combined client assets

Transactions bring Summit to 65 total partnerships

partnerships The addition of Kamal Capital Group and M Group Investment Advisor establishes Summit’s first presence in Georgia and Oregon, and expands its footprint across Michigan, Florida, and Washington

Both firms gain access to Summit’s integrated platform of planning, investment, tax, and technology capabilities

ABOUT SUMMIT FINANCIAL

Summit Financial (“Summit”) is a preeminent investment advisory firm with over 40 years of experience helping advisors elevate their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. Built by advisors for advisors, Summit champions independence while providing the tools, capital, and resources needed to achieve growth and success.

Summit Financial, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser (“RIA”) established in November 2018, is the successor firm to Summit Equities, Inc. (registered with the SEC in 1991) and Summit Financial Resources, Inc. (registered with the SEC in 1983) for all of their investment advisory and financial planning business. Summit Financial, LLC, is wholly owned by Summit Financial Holdings, LLC ("SFH"), which is owned by Stanley Gregor and Merchant Wealth Management Holdings 3, LLC (“MWMH”). MWMH is wholly owned by Merchant Wealth Partners, LLC, which is wholly owned by Merchant Investment Management, LLC. Minority investments are made by SFH.

A 2025 Forbes|SHOOK® and Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firm, Summit is deeply committed to its founding principles of independence and powerful financial planning. Interested advisors and firm leaders can learn more about Summit’s all-inclusive platform of fully integrated industry-leading services, thought leaders, and innovative technology—known as the SummitVantage™—at SummitFinancial.com.

Barron's 2025 Top 100 RIA Firms (published September 12, 2025, based on data as of June 30, 2025) and Forbes| SHOOK® 2025 America’s Top RIA Firms (published October 1, 2025, based on data as of March 31, 2025). Rankings were determined based on proprietary evaluation processes conducted by Forbes|SHOOK® and Barron’s. Summit Financial, LLC, did not pay a fee to obtain these rankings. A fee may be paid to the ranking providers for associated marketing and promotional activities.

CNBC received no compensation for placing financial advisory firms on their October 2025 Financial Advisor 100 list. Additionally, a firm's appearance in the ranking does not constitute an individual endorsement by CNBC of any firm.