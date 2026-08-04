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AM Best to Present at NAIC’s Summer National Meeting

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will deliver a presentation presenting during the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ (NAIC) Summer National Meeting, which will take place Aug. 11-14, 2026, in Columbus, OH.

Edin Imsirovic, director, AM Best, will lead a presentation during the Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Working Group session on artificial intelligence (AI) governance in insurance. The presentation will explore how governance considerations may differ across predictive, generative and agentic AI systems. The working group will examine state, federal and international activities on AI, including updates to the regulatory framework for the oversight of AI, and identify and/or develop tools, resources, materials, training and guidance to assist regulators in their review of AI systems. The working group will meet on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, from 1-2 p.m. EDT. Imsirovic is responsible for a team of analysts that monitor and evaluate the ratings of various property/casualty insurance companies in the United States, and speaks regularly on leading insurance industry issues, including insurtech and emerging technologies.

Other AM Best representatives at the event will include Paul Brown, director, government affairs, and Jill Reuter, director, data management. To schedule a meeting at the meeting with either executive, please email paul.brown@ambest.com or jill.reuter@ambest.com.

To learn more about the summer meeting, visit here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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Contacts

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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