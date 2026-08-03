NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenity, the AI security and governance platform purpose-built for AI agents, today announced a $125 million Series C led by Norwest. The investment will accelerate Zenity's global expansion, platform innovation and ability to meet rapidly growing enterprise demand for AI agent security. Trusted by some of the world's largest enterprises, Zenity has spent years helping organizations securely adopt AI while the rest of the industry was still focused primarily on protecting models and individual prompts. New investors Qumra Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Hitachi Ventures and LG Technology Ventures joined the round, alongside existing investors Vertex Ventures, Third Point Ventures, DTCP and Intel Capital.

Assaf Harel, Partner at Norwest, said, “Zenity has an early mover advantage in building an end-to-end AI agent security and the largest and rapidly growing footprint of successful implementation across Fortune 1000 customers.” Share

“We have followed Zenity's journey for years and have been impressed by the team's vision and execution. As enterprises rapidly adopt AI agents across critical workflows, organizations need a new approach to security built for this new and continuously evolving reality,” said Assaf Harel, Partner at Norwest. “Zenity has an early mover advantage in building an end-to-end AI agent security and the largest and rapidly growing footprint of successful implementation across Fortune 1000 customers. The company is in pole position to emerge as a category leader, and we're excited to partner with Ben, Michael and the entire team as they continue to shape the future of AI agent security.”

Zenity is trusted by many of the world’s largest enterprises, with the majority of its customers comprising Fortune 500, Global 2000 and other leading global organizations, including SoftBank Corp. Across financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, energy, manufacturing and other highly regulated industries, these organizations rely on Zenity to securely govern and scale AI agents. Its longest-standing customers include many Fortune 50 companies. Zenity has tripled revenue in each of the past two years and is on track to triple revenue again this year.

“As our use of AI agents continues to grow, maintaining security, governance and operational control is essential,” said Tadashi Iida, Senior Vice President & CISO & CRO, SoftBank Corp. “Zenity enables us to confidently deploy AI agents across the enterprise, giving us the visibility and governance required to support innovation at scale.”

Enterprise AI security has historically focused on the model layer, or on trying to secure only the prompt layer. Today's challenge is fundamentally different. AI agents can access critical systems and data, invoke tools, make decisions and take action, requiring a security approach built for increasingly autonomous agents.

Earlier this year, Gartner® recognized Zenity in the report, AI Vendor Race: Zenity Is the Company to Beat in AI Agent Governance, published in April 2026. According to the research, “Zenity's purpose-built agentic-centric architecture, intent-aware detection and continued end-user interest put it at the forefront of the AI agent governance race.” The report also states that “enterprise adoption of autonomous AI systems is rapidly amplifying risks and invigorating activity in the AI agent governance market.” Zenity uniquely contributes to the security community through well-informed security research, contributions to OWASP Top 10 frameworks and open-source frameworks like MITRE ATLAS, highlighting the company's role in shaping the standards and research that underpin the emerging market.

“Enterprise AI is skyrocketing,” said Ben Kliger, co-founder and CEO of Zenity. “AI experimentation is long over and any organization on the planet is promoting AI agents at velocity and adoption rates never seen before in any tech wave. AI agents change everything in the way that we all work and operate as enterprises are promoting agentic AI in SaaS, on local devices with coding agents and agentic browsers and in their public cloud infrastructure. They are rebuilding their infrastructure with agentic infrastructure and employees that access enterprise data, tools, and own business processes and decisions. Michael and I founded Zenity on the belief that software development has changed and is not only reserved for highly skilled engineers, and that it requires an entirely new approach to cybersecurity. As we enter the era of 1 billion agents, our newly announced funding is helping make that vision a reality. This investment allows us to bring AI agent security to many more organizations around the world.”

AI agent security requires more than visibility. It requires understanding an agent's intent and enforcing hard boundaries that govern its actions, even as enterprise environments continuously evolve.

Zenity’s platform has evolved alongside the agents it protects. Rather than relying solely on prompt inspection or post-incident analysis, Zenity deterministically allows, modifies or blocks an action before it occurs by understanding an agent's intent and distinguishing legitimate work from behavior that has been manipulated, compromised or falls outside its intended purpose. This provides enterprises with a unified security layer across AI agents built on any agentic framework - from Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT Enterprise, and Gemini, through coding agents like Claude, Codex and Cursor, to custom-built agentic systems in AWS Bedrock and AgentCore, Microsoft Foundry and Google Vertex AI.

Zenity's leadership extends beyond its platform. Through Zenity Labs, the company's research team has repeatedly uncovered industry-defining vulnerabilities in agentic AI frameworks that have influenced how enterprises and technology providers understand and defend autonomous AI. Its groundbreaking AgentFlayer exposed a new class of zero-click attacks capable of silently hijacking enterprise AI agents to manipulate workflows, exfiltrate sensitive data and abuse connected systems without user interaction. The team’s research has also demonstrated how a single malicious calendar invitation could hijack Perplexity's Comet browser and access an unlocked 1Password vault, uncovered a critical vulnerability in Microsoft Copilot Studio and showed how a poisoned document uploaded to ChatGPT could abuse connected services such as Google Drive and SharePoint to exfiltrate sensitive enterprise data.

Zenity now has more than 230 employees worldwide, with its research and development center in Tel Aviv and go-to-market and operations led from New York, serving customers and partners across the globe. The investment will accelerate platform innovation, expand Zenity Labs, deepen the company’s existing global presence, particularly across Europe and Asia Pacific, and help define the security standards enterprises rely on as AI agents become foundational to modern business.

Gartner, AI Vendor Race: Zenity Is the Company to Beat in AI Agent Governance, Tarun Rohilla, Mark Wah, Lauren Kornutick, 17 April 2026.

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About Zenity

Zenity is the AI security and governance platform purpose-built for AI agents. Zenity gives security teams the visibility, enforcement and response capabilities needed to secure every agent in the modern environment, so risks are reduced early, boundaries are enforced in real time and every incident makes the platform stronger. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and recognized by industry analysts, Zenity enables organizations to operationalize AI at scale without compromising security. Learn more at www.zenity.io.