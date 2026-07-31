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Morningstar DBRS Confirms “A” Rating to WSFS Bank; WSFS Financial Corporation Receives “A (low)” Rating with Stable Outlook

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morningstar DBRS confirmed its credit ratings of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) (“WSFS” or “the Company”) with a Long-Term Issuer Rating of "A (low)" and “A” to WSFS Bank. The trends on all credit ratings are Stable. The Intrinsic Assessment (IA) for the Bank is “a,” while its Support Assessment is SA1. The Company's Support Assessment is SA3, and the Long-Term Issuer Rating is positioned one notch below the Bank's IA. Morningstar DBRS’ debt ratings for WSFS can be accessed here.

Morningstar DBRS noted that WSFS’ ratings are supported by its strong market position, diversified revenue streams, meaningful noninterest income, and a strong balance sheet with ample deposits and capital levels above peers.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and wealth management franchise in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of June 30, 2026, WSFS Financial Corporation had $22.7 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $101.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 114 offices, 87 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (58), Delaware (38), New Jersey (14), Florida (2), Nevada (1) and Virginia (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, treasury management, and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, WSFS Wealth® Management, LLC, WSFS Institutional Services®, and WSFS Mortgage®. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact: Andrew Basile
(302) 504-9857
abasile@wsfsbank.com

Media Contact: Connor Peoples
(215) 864-5645
cpeoples@wsfsbank.com

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WSFS Financial Corporation

NASDAQ:WSFS
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Contacts

Investor Relations Contact: Andrew Basile
(302) 504-9857
abasile@wsfsbank.com

Media Contact: Connor Peoples
(215) 864-5645
cpeoples@wsfsbank.com

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