OPAL Fuels to Supply Municipal Refuse Fleet with Renewable Natural Gas Across California’s Central Valley

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL), a leader in the production, marketing, and distribution of renewable and compressed natural gas (RNG and CNG) used as a transportation fuel for heavy duty trucking, today announced that it is building a new fueling station in the City of Dinuba, and will own and maintain the station through a long-term agreement with the City and its partners that provide municipal services. Most immediately, the station will supply CNG to the refuse collection fleet of Peña’s Disposal Service, the City’s contracted refuse services provider, as well as other CNG vehicles serving Dinuba and the surrounding areas, one of California’s most productive agricultural regions.

As part of the long-term agreement, the new station will also dispense RNG, a carbon-negative to low-carbon fuel derived from organic waste sources such as landfills, dairy waste, and wastewater treatment plants, to power the refuse trucks that serve the community daily. The station is expected to be open to the public, giving the City of Dinuba and other local fleet operators access to renewable fuel.

“We are proud to invest in the City of Dinuba’s fueling infrastructure and help Peña’s Disposal Service deliver essential services more sustainably,” said Adam Comora, Co-Chief Executive Officer of OPAL Fuels. “With RNG consistently beating diesel on cost while also reducing emissions, this partnership benefits both the community and the environment.”

Once operational, the station is projected to displace approximately 400,000 gallons of diesel annually.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low carbon intensity RNG and renewable electricity. OPAL Fuels is also a leader in the marketing and distribution of RNG to heavy duty trucking and other hard to decarbonize industrial sectors. For additional information, and to learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America’s harmful methane emissions and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or OPAL Fuels’ (the “Company’s”) future financial or other performance metrics. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors beyond management’s control, including, but not limited to, general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Disclaimer

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer or securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.