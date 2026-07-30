Clean Energy to Build New Hydrogen Station for Orange County Transportation Authority’s Expanding Zero-emission Bus Fleet

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), a leader in construction of alternative transportation stations, announced it has been awarded a $27.5 million contract by Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) to design and build a new private hydrogen fueling station at OCTA’s Garden Grove bus base.

OCTA has built a reputation as a forward-thinking transit agency that continues to invest in clean transportation technology. As they expand their hydrogen fleet, we're honored to help deliver the infrastructure that will support those operations. Share

The new station will support the agency’s growing fleet of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell buses. Under the contract, Clean Energy will provide design-build services for the hydrogen station and facility upgrades, as well as operations and maintenance services and liquid hydrogen fuel supply. The project is expected to be completed in 2028.

OCTA currently operates a fleet of hydrogen fuel cell, battery-electric and compressed natural gas (CNG) buses with plans to transition to a 100 percent zero-emission bus fleet by 2040, aligning with California’s Innovative Clean Transit (ICT) regulations. OCTA currently has 10 hydrogen fuel cell buses in service and expects to add 40 more by the time this fuel station is built.

"OCTA has built a reputation as a forward-thinking transit agency that continues to invest in clean transportation technology," said Alphonse Anderson, Senior Account Manager at Clean Energy. "As they expand their hydrogen fleet, we're honored to help deliver the infrastructure that will support those operations for years to come. Clean Energy is headquartered in Orange County and has built hydrogen stations for other Southern Californian transit agencies, so being selected to build OCTA's station locally makes this project especially meaningful for our team."

OCTA is one of the largest transportation agencies in Southern California, overseeing bus services across the county of over 3.1 million residents, as well as regional transportation planning, road improvements, and rail programs. The agency operates, maintains and fuels buses from four locations, one being the Garden Grove bus base, where the new hydrogen station will be built.

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG), a sustainable fuel derived by capturing methane from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast network of fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada as well as RNG production facilities at dairy farms. Visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow @ce_renewables on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including without limitation the amounts and timing of hydrogen expected to be consumed; the timing and scope of construction, maintenance, and other projects; the numbers and timing of vehicles expected to be fueled; the characteristics and performance of hydrogen fuel cell engines and vehicles; and the environmental and other benefits of hydrogen as a fuel. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless otherwise required by law, Clean Energy undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additionally, the reports and other documents Clean Energy files with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov) contain risk factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.