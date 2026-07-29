Taco Bueno Brings the Sweet Heat with Mike’s Hot Honey®

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crispy chicken is getting a sweet-heat upgrade. Taco Bueno is teaming up with Mike’s Hot Honey® to launch the new Hot Honey Fried Chicken Taco, bringing together the Texas-born Tex-Mex brand’s craveable flavors with the original hot honey that kicked off a nationwide flavor obsession. Beginning Wednesday, July 29, the new taco will be available for a limited time at all Taco Bueno locations.

Taco Bueno and Mike's Hot Honey launch the Hot Honey Fried Chicken Taco and Churro Fries, plus a one-day giveback on Aug. 25. Share

The new Hot Honey Fried Chicken Taco features crispy fried chicken topped with fresh lettuce and tomatoes, then drizzled with cool ranch and Mike’s Hot Honey for a craveable mix of crispy, creamy, sweet and spicy, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. Available for $3.99, it’s a bold new mashup that brings a sweet kick of heat to every bite.

“We’re always looking for new ways to bring bold, craveable flavors to our guests, and Mike’s Hot Honey felt like a natural fit for Taco Bueno,” said Dani Perales, Director of Marketing & Innovation for Taco Bueno. “The Hot Honey Fried Chicken Taco combines crispy chicken with the sweet heat people love from Mike’s Hot Honey, creating something that feels fresh and exciting while still delivering the flavors our guests expect from us.”

To sweeten the deal, Taco Bueno is also launching new Churro Fries: 10 crispy churro fries dusted in cinnamon sugar and served with caramel dipping sauce for $3.99.

The brand is also giving guests another reason to visit this August by pairing its newest limited time offer with a meaningful cause. On August 25, guests who round up their purchase at participating Taco Bueno locations will receive a free Hot Honey Fried Chicken Taco, with round-up donations benefiting domestic violence awareness initiatives. The one-day giveback event reflects Taco Bueno’s commitment to bringing communities together through great food and meaningful impact.

The Hot Honey Fried Chicken Taco and Churro Fries will be available for a limited time through September 20 at all Taco Bueno locations. Find out more about Taco Bueno and find a location near you at TacoBueno.com.

About Taco Bueno

Founded in 1967, Taco Bueno is a Texas-born quick-service restaurant brand known for its fresh, bold Tex-Mex flavors and quality ingredients. Headquartered in Farmers Branch, Texas, Taco Bueno currently operates 127 locations across the southern United States, serving guests with freshly prepared favorites, innovative menu offerings, and genuine hospitality.