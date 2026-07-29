Punchbowl® and NASCAR® Debut a Collection of Online Invitations for Racing Fans of All Ages

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Punchbowl®, the gold standard in online invitations and greeting cards, today announced a new collection created in collaboration with NASCAR®. The branded invitations feature authentic Team NASCAR designs, retro stock cars, and the coveted NASCAR Cup Series trophy. Fans can easily customize and send a NASCAR online invitation to plan NASCAR-inspired birthday parties, race-day gatherings, tailgates, and more.

The NASCAR online invitations mark an exciting evolution of the “Characters Kids Love” collection that Punchbowl launched in 2014. With this new addition, Punchbowl will expand the collection beyond film, television, and literary characters to feature real-life racing heroes, and offer NASCAR’s multi-generational fan base a new way to celebrate the sport they love.

“NASCAR is an iconic sports brand that brings together fans of all ages,” said Matt Douglas, Founder & CEO, Sincere Corporation, parent company to Punchbowl. “We’re excited to provide online invitations for the millions of passionate NASCAR fans who host parties every year.”

The NASCAR Collection on Punchbowl features dynamic online invitations inspired by the thrill of the track. Each invite has the look and feel of paper, and includes a matching envelope, liner, and postage stamp. Party hosts can personalize their invitation with the details of their event, customize colors and fonts, and deliver instantly by text or email. Select designs also have the option to add a photo of the guest of honor to the invitation.

Punchbowl makes it easy to plan a celebration with powerful party planning features. After selecting a NASCAR invitation, party hosts can track RSVPs, send messages and announcements, add a gift registry, create a potluck list, include a guest poll, add co-hosts, and more.

“Our fans create traditions that span generations, from birthday celebrations to race-day watch parties,” said Megan Malayter, NASCAR Vice President of Licensing and Consumer Products. “We're excited to partner with Punchbowl to offer a new way for fans to personalize those moments with authentic NASCAR-themed invitations that capture the excitement of our sport.”

In addition to invitations, Punchbowl will also offer NASCAR eCards so fans can send thoughtful birthday, thank you, and holiday greetings.

To browse NASCAR online invitations, visit: www.punchbowl.com/nascar

To send a digital NASCAR birthday card, visit: www.punchbowl.com/nascarbirthdaycard

About Punchbowl

Punchbowl is the gold standard in online invitations and digital greeting cards. The award-winning platform – available on Punchbowl.com, iOS, and Android – makes it easy to plan an unforgettable celebration or send thoughtful well-wishes to the people you love. For more information, visit www.punchbowl.com.

Punchbowl is part of Sincere Corporation, a family of consumer internet brands with heart. Sincere is home to Punchbowl®, Lovebird®, Timehop®, Memento®, and Sincere Foundation. The Company builds technology that brings you closer together and helps show you care to the people who matter most. To learn more, visit www.sincere.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.