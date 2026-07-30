Talcott Financial Group Announces $6 Billion Reinsurance Transaction with Lincoln Financial

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talcott Financial Group (“Talcott”), an international life insurance group providing comprehensive risk solutions for customers across the retirement and insurance industry, today announced a $6.3 billion reinsurance transaction with Lincoln Financial, a trusted provider of retail life and annuity solutions and workplace benefits.

Under the terms of the agreement, Talcott will reinsure an approximately $5.8 billion run-off block of universal life with secondary guarantee policies, along with approximately $500 million of funding agreement liabilities. Lincoln Financial will continue to administer and service the reinsured policies.

This is the second reinsurance agreement between Talcott and Lincoln Financial, following a variable annuity flow reinsurance transaction announced in 2021, demonstrating Talcott’s ability to deliver complex risk transfer solutions at scale and its ongoing commitment to supporting institutional clients with their strategic risk management objectives.

“We are excited to leverage our comprehensive suite of risk solutions offerings to expand our partnership with Lincoln Financial,” said Imran Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer of Talcott. “This transaction reflects our expanding scale, commitment to executing our growth strategy, and bolsters our role as a trusted partner for clients across the insurance industry.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities (USA) LLC served as financial advisors, and Conyers Dill & Pearman LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal counsel for this transaction.

About Talcott Financial Group

Talcott Financial Group, an international life insurance group, combines a longstanding industry track record, deep risk management expertise, and the agility needed in today’s market to deliver comprehensive risk solutions to customers across the insurance industry. With $134 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, investment-grade financial strength ratings, and a partnership with Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm, Talcott is well positioned to serve as a high-quality counterparty to its clients and policyholders. Talcott has offices based in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Connecticut, New York, and North Carolina.

For more information visit www.talcott.com or follow Talcott Financial Group on LinkedIn.