CANA LLC Joins DEFCON AI as Teaming Partner on $115M Marine Corps Logistics Modernization Prototype Agreement

GAINESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CANA LLC, a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in analytics, operations research, program management, and supply chain solutions for the Department of War, today announced its teaming partnership with DEFCON AI in support of the Marine Corps' five-year, $115M Logistics Command and Control (LogC2) modernization prototype agreement with the Marine Corps. CANA will provide foundational software expertise, logistics domain knowledge, and field integration support as DEFCON AI serves as the software integration prime for Headquarters Marine Corps Installations and Logistics (HQMC I&L).

CANA's involvement in this program predates the prototype agreement. The company built the original user stories, integration logic, and mission-critical math engines underlying VITL-BMA - the Marine Corps' Visualization, Integration, and Logistics Tool for Battalion-Level and Above - including the Class I (Subsistence) and Class V(W) (Ground Ammunition) supply calculators that form the analytical core of the system. CANA also provided critical technical support in data architecture logic for disaggregating data from the Marine Corps Total Force Structure Management System (TFSMS) to support Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) mission planning.

With VITL-BMA now transitioning from an R&D tool to a formal Program of Record under Program Manager Marine Air Ground Task Force Command and Control (MAGTF C2), the program demands both advanced optimization technology and deep institutional knowledge of Marine Corps Logistics planning and execution.

"Getting VITL-BMA deployed rapidly means we can't build software in a vacuum—evolution has to happen alongside real-world feedback from the Fleet. By pairing DEFCON AI’s software design expertise —proven by the advanced optimization and planning capabilities they delivered for Air Mobility Command—with CANA’s foundational knowledge of VITL-BMA and Marine Corps Logistics planning and execution, we are bridging the gap between the algorithm and the Marine directly at the tactical edge."

— Jesse Kemp, Director of Logistics Programs and Capabilities, CANA LLC

CANA is positioned to support Fleet Integration immediately, with personnel ready to deploy to major Fleet training events and to embed with critical stakeholders such as the Marine Corps Logistics Operations Group (MCLOG). The company will help design, implement, and execute USMC Fleet-wide training and support programs, to enable validation of VITL-BMA capabilities under real world operational conditions.

CANA'S SCOPE OF SUPPORT INCLUDES:

Logistics domain expertise and USMC operational requirements

Continuity of the original codebase, integration logic, and supply calculator architecture

Fleet integration training and sustainment support

Marine Corps logistics planning and execution advisory support for operational test and integration events

About CANA LLC

CANA LLC is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in the Northern Virginia (NoVA) area, providing analytics, operations research, program and project management, and supply chain solutions to the Department of War. With active support relationships spanning the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy, CANA combines quantitative rigor with operational credibility to help warfighting organizations make better, faster decisions at every echelon.

About DEFCON AI

DEFCON AI, an insights company born in defense transportation and logistics, delivers next-generation modeling, simulation, and analysis toolsets tailored for resilient optimization of complex systems. Leveraging extensive expertise in artificial intelligence, mathematical optimization, data analytics, and world-class software engineering, our technology provides insights for better decisions in a complex and dynamically changing world. We empower clients to anticipate, assess, and mitigate the potential impacts of disrupted and non-disrupted networks, aligning outcomes with operational goals

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.