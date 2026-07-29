Yukon Supports Rotunda Capital Partners’ Merger of RMH Systems and Systems in Motion

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yukon Partners (“Yukon”), a provider of junior capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce it has provided financing to RMH Systems (“RMH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of automation, material handling, packaging, robotics, and industrial scale solutions, to support its acquisition of Systems in Motion (“SIM”), a material handling integrator and warehouse automation solutions provider. The acquisition marks RMH’s third add-on since partnering with Rotunda Capital Partners (“Rotunda”) in February 2025. The combination creates a national platform with end-to-end capabilities spanning the front- and back-end of customers’ operations — from manufacturing, packaging, and industrial scale solutions through warehousing, distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

“Systems in Motion is a transformative addition to the RMH platform,” said Tom Howard, CEO of RMH Systems. “Scott and his team have built a highly capable warehouse automation integrator, with a proprietary software platform and a strong, blue-chip customer base. Combining that with RMH’s manufacturing-focused material handling and packaging expertise gives the platform a genuine one-stop-shop offering across the front end and back end of a customer’s operation.”

David Sampair, Partner at Yukon, stated, “We are excited to be partnering with Rotunda and the RMH platform. The Combination of RMH and SIM will create exciting new growth opportunities for the platform. He added, “Rotunda’s prior experience in the material handling market continues to allow RMH to execute on several considerable growth opportunities.”

Dorsey & Whitney LLP provided legal counsel to Yukon.

About RMH Systems

RMH Systems is a comprehensive material handling, packaging, robotics, and automation solutions provider, serving clients across a diversified set of end markets throughout the Midwest and beyond. RMH Systems has built its industry leading reputation by delivering quality products, services, engineering, integration, and customized solutions since 1936. For more information, visit www.rmhsystems.com.

About Yukon Partners

Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies, recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts. Yukon typically invests up to $75 million per transaction and has managed over $2.6 billion in commitments across five funds. Yukon Partners has offices in Minneapolis, Boston, and West Palm Beach. Additional information about Yukon is available at www.yukonpartners.com.

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics, and industrial and business services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.