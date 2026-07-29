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Xpress Genomics Joins Parse Biosciences’ Certified Service Provider Network

Stockholm-based service provider adds Evercode to its single cell sequencing offerings

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, the leading provider of scalable and accessible single cell sequencing, and a QIAGEN company, today announced that Xpress Genomics has joined its Certified Service Provider (CSP) program, becoming the first in the Nordic region. The Stockholm-based company will offer Parse's Evercode single cell sequencing portfolio to researchers through its existing sequencing service pipeline.

"Offering Evercode through our CSP membership gives [customers] a strong option for single cell projects, backed by the same turnaround and quality standards our lab runs on." -- Christoph Ziegenhain, CEO at Xpress Genomics

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Originating out of the Karolinska Institutet in 2022, Xpress Genomics has built automated, in-house workflows for NGS projects. Joining the CSP program adds Evercode to the company's service offerings, giving its customers direct access to Parse's split-pool single cell technology.

"Our customers expect fast, high-quality results," said Christoph Ziegenhain, CEO at Xpress Genomics. "Offering Evercode through our CSP membership gives them a strong option for single cell projects, backed by the same turnaround and quality standards our lab runs on."

"Adding Xpress Genomics to our CSP program means researchers get access to a lab known for speed and precision," said Charlie Roco, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Parse Biosciences. "Their track record with high-throughput sequencing pairs well with Evercode's scalability, giving researchers another strong option for their single cell projects."

About Xpress Genomics

Xpress Genomics is a Stockholm-based NGS service provider founded by researchers at Karolinska Institutet. Leveraging deep expertise in RNA biology, the company has developed automated, in-house workflows that allow them to fulfill their mission: providing accessible, high-quality sequencing services that accelerate the pace of scientific discovery.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences, a QIAGEN company, is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

Contacts

Kaitie Kramer
kkramer@parsebiosciences.com | 858.504.0455

Industry:

Parse Biosciences

Release Summary
Xpress Genomics joins Parse Biosciences' CSP program as the first Nordic partner, offering Evercode single cell sequencing to Swedish researchers
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Kaitie Kramer
kkramer@parsebiosciences.com | 858.504.0455

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