Alabama ONE Credit Union and Takara Complete First DREAM Transaction in State History, Delivering $95,400 to Alabama Family at Closing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alabama ONE Credit Union is the newest credit union to partner with Takara to launch DREAM (Discount for Real Estate Affordability and Mobility), tackling the mortgage lock-in effect that is constraining both households and institutional balance sheets, and has already completed the first DREAM pilot transaction in Alabama history.

"It helped us put more down and made the next home more affordable. It really repositioned us financially," said Alex Cameron. "It helps with the down payment, especially in the higher interest rate climate that we're in." Share

Alex and Stormy Cameron became the first homeowners in Alabama to close under the program, receiving approximately $95,400 as a principal balance reduction that unlocked the trapped value of their low-rate mortgage and freed them to move forward with the purchase of a larger home. The Camerons used the benefit to increase their down payment and cover closing costs, a financial repositioning that made their next chapter possible in a high-rate environment.

"It helped us put more down and made the next home more affordable. It really repositioned us financially," said Alex Cameron. "It helps with the down payment, especially in the higher interest rate climate that we're in."

Cameron adds, "To take a $95,000 reduction in your mortgage, it repositions people 100%. It's an equity play that helps them reposition in a better stance, whether it be more liquid in their account or a better positioning when they actually structure their mortgage. It’s a win."

Their loan officer guided the Camerons through the process with clarity and transparency, a factor Alex credited as central to the experience. "There was a high level of trust and communication that made all the difference," he said. "It was presented very well, even though it was somewhat new."

As for being the very first homeowners in Alabama to take advantage of the DREAM program, Cameron says, "I feel like we're all in the boat together and we're upgrading the boat and the engine while we're on it."

Today's mortgage structure creates bottlenecks that hurt both homeowners and lenders. Rising rates have trapped millions of Americans in low-rate mortgages, limiting their ability to move for work, family, or life changes while simultaneously constraining housing inventory and weighing on institutional portfolios. DREAM bridges long-term affordability and capital strategy by offering members a discount when paying off their mortgage balance, unlocking the flexibility families need while strengthening credit union financial performance.

“We approached this opportunity the same way we approach every lending decision: by focusing on our specific members’ needs while still balancing risk and return,” said Jason Halperin, Chief Retail Officer at Alabama ONE Credit Union. “In this case, everyone involved benefited from the transaction. We were able to generate positive fee income, strengthen our balance sheet by reducing credit risk and provide a solution that greatly benefits our membership. Those are the outcomes we strive for every day, and we’re proud when we can achieve them so overwhelmingly together.”

The program addresses what many call the "golden handcuffs" of the current rate cycle. With discounts reaching 10% or more, DREAM provides meaningful financial relief for families seeking to move up, down, or relocate. For Alabama ONE, the partnership delivers increased loan volume, enhanced portfolio liquidity, and improved yield. DREAM is built on existing infrastructure, requiring no new systems or integrations.

"We have told the Takara and DREAM story hundreds and hundreds of times, and I want to credit Alabama ONE for being among the very few to recognize the impact this has on members and their families, and to do that with, frankly, courage and leadership when most others are content to sit back and let someone else lead," said Jonathan Arad, CEO of Takara. "This is what modern capital solutions look like."

About Alabama ONE Credit Union

Alabama ONE Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving members across Alabama. With more than $1.3 billion in assets and over 100,000 members, Alabama ONE is committed to providing exceptional financial services and giving back to the communities it serves. Learn more at www.alabamaone.org.

About Takara

Takara is a financial technology company pioneering solutions that unlock mobility and affordability in the U.S. mortgage market. Its flagship program, DREAM (Discount for Real Estate Affordability and Mobility), enables homeowners to move more freely while empowering credit unions and banks to enhance balance sheet efficiency. Learn more at www.Takara.finance.