Women’s Pro Baseball League Names Horace Mann as Official Founding Partner

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Women’s Pro Baseball League (WPBL) today announced Horace Mann is the Official Founding Partner and the Official Multiline Insurance and Financial Services Partner for the WPBL’s inaugural season. Horace Mann is the nation’s leading insurance and financial services company dedicated to educators and others who serve the community.

Together, Horace Mann and the WPBL will celebrate the educators who inspire tomorrow's leaders while providing young girls with visible role models who demonstrate what is possible through education, perseverance, and sport.

As part of the official partnership, Horace Mann and the WPBL will host Teacher & Educator Appreciation Nights Presented by Horace Mann every Wednesday throughout the inaugural regular season. To celebrate the educators making a difference in their communities, any educator across the country who presents a valid school ID will receive two complimentary tickets.

In addition, one outstanding educator will be awarded the “Teacher of the Night Experience,” which includes front-row “Teacher’s Box” seating for four guests, a ceremonial first pitch, live public address, video board and broadcast recognition, player meet-and-greets, and photo opportunities. Students from the Teacher of the Night’s school will receive complimentary tickets to celebrate their educator.

Every Wednesday throughout the season, WPBL players will share the stories of teachers that made a personal impact on them and their baseball journey, demonstrating the power of educators to inspire.

“Educators are the true heroes who help shape the character and dreams of our youth. Through this exciting partnership with Horace Mann, our WPBL players will get the unique opportunity to honor those who have championed them on and off the field,” stated Keith Stein, CEO of the WPBL. “Together, we are not only celebrating these remarkable teachers, but we are also bringing visible role models to girls everywhere, showing them that with education, perseverance, and a love of the game, anything is possible.”

As part of the WPBL’s mission to inspire the next generation, one elementary school will receive a school visit and makeover. Players and league officials will visit the selected school for an inspirational assembly, Q&A and autograph session, and baseball skills demonstration. The school will also receive baseball equipment donated by Horace Mann and the WPBL.

"Supporting educators is at the heart of everything we do," said Marita Zuraitis, President and CEO of Horace Mann. "From providing insurance and financial solutions to recognizing the extraordinary impact teachers have on their students, we're proud to champion those who shape future generations. Partnering with the Women's Professional Baseball League gives us another meaningful way to celebrate educators while supporting a historic moment in women's sports."

The WPBL’s first Teacher & Educator Appreciation Night will be held Wednesday, August 5th at 6:30 p.m. CT, as Hyeonah Kim and the Boston Hunters face Mo’ne Davis and the Los Angeles Queens. A detailed schedule for the WPBL’s 2026 inaugural season can be found on the league website.

The League’s historic inaugural season is set to start August 1st and will run through the second half of September at Robin Roberts Stadium in Springfield, Illinois. The WPBL’s opening weekend is set for a blockbuster debut on Saturday August 1st, at 5:00 p.m. CST when Team USA’s powerhouse duo, Denae Benites and Kylee Lahners, of the New York Heights take on a star-studded Los Angeles Queens lineup featuring baseball superstar Mo’ne Davis, Team USA’s Ashton Lansdell, and Japanese legend Ayami Sato.

In the opening weekend’s second game on Sunday, August 2nd at 6:30 p.m. CST, the WPBL’s No. 1 overall pick, Kelsie Whitmore of the San Francisco Firebells will battle Boston Hunters’ international sensations, including Korean pitcher Hyeonah Kim and Canadian National team star Alli Schroder. A detailed schedule for the WPBL’s 2026 inaugural season is now available online with tickets available for purchase.

For more information on the WPBL, visit www.womensprobaseballleague.com.

About the WPBL:

The Women’s Pro Baseball League (WPBL) is the only professional women’s baseball league in the United States. The League’s historic inaugural season is set to start August 1 st and will run through September including both a regular season and playoffs. The League’s debut season will feature their four teams – New York Heights, Boston Hunters, Los Angeles Queens, and San Francisco Firebells – and will be held at historic Robin Roberts Stadium in Springfield, Illinois. The League is Co-Founded by baseball pioneer, Justine Siegal, who is the first woman to coach a professional men’s baseball team and to pitch batting practice in Major League Baseball. For more information, visit www.womensprobaseballleague.com.

About Horace Mann:

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) is the largest multiline financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit www.horacemann.com.