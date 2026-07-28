Attalon Advances U.S. Navy SONGBOW Program with $17.1 Million Office of Naval Research Award

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attalon, a leading provider of advanced defense technologies, today announced it has received a $17.1 million contract modification from the Office of Naval Research under the SONGBOW program. The award supports the continued development of advanced pulsed fiber lasers and high-power directed energy subsystems for future U.S. Navy capabilities.

“Innovation only matters if it reaches the warfighter,” said John Bergeron, Chief Executive Officer of Attalon. “That is why we continue to invest in our people, our technologies and our manufacturing capabilities here in the United States." Share

Under the award, Attalon will continue developing pulsed fiber lasers for remote sensing and illumination while further maturing a 400-kilowatt-class directed energy subsystem through the integration of a 50-kilowatt laser with a high-performance beam control assembly. The work will be led by Attalon’s Directed Energy & Advanced Lasers team in Beavercreek, Ohio, where the company is advancing scalable laser and beam control technologies.

“SONGBOW is focused on advancing the technologies that will enable the next generation of directed energy systems,” said Matt Straup, Vice President of Directed Energy & Advanced Lasers at Attalon. “This work continues to mature critical capabilities—including fiber lasers, beam control and system integration—that are essential to delivering scalable, operational laser systems. We are proud to continue supporting the Office of Naval Research as these technologies move closer to the field.”

As the Department of the Navy continues investing in advanced directed energy capabilities, scalable fiber laser architectures and precision beam control technologies are becoming increasingly important to delivering operationally relevant systems. The SONGBOW program advances the foundational technologies required to transition high-energy laser systems from research and development toward future operational use.

The ONR award further reinforces Attalon’s position as a leader in directed energy technologies and advanced manufacturing. Across its Directed Energy & Advanced Lasers business, the company is investing in American engineering, manufacturing and innovation by expanding facilities, advancing internal research and development, and growing its technical workforce.

“Innovation only matters if it reaches the warfighter,” said John Bergeron, Chief Executive Officer of Attalon. “That is why we continue to invest in our people, our technologies and our manufacturing capabilities here in the United States. This award reflects the Navy’s continued confidence in our team and reinforces our commitment to strengthening America’s defense industrial base while delivering the next generation of directed energy capabilities.”

The contract modification builds upon Attalon’s longstanding leadership in directed energy and its role in developing advanced laser architectures, precision optics, beam control technologies and integrated subsystems supporting some of the nation’s most advanced defense programs.

Together with continued investments across its U.S. engineering and manufacturing footprint, Attalon is helping build the technical expertise and domestic production capacity needed to advance and field future directed energy capabilities.

About Attalon

Attalon develops and manufactures mission-critical technologies that enable the world’s most advanced defense systems. Across directed energy, precision optics, advanced coatings, thermal management and other enabling technologies, the company partners with the U.S. Department of War and leading prime contractors to strengthen the defense industrial base and deliver critical capabilities to the warfighter. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Attalon operates advanced engineering and manufacturing facilities across the United States.