FARM Rio Selects Inspectorio’s Supply Chain Platform to Aid International Growth

RIO DE JANEIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspectorio, the leading AI-powered platform for quality, compliance, sustainability and traceability, today announced that FARM Rio will digitize its supply chain operations and streamline regulatory compliance with Inspectorio’s Quality Risk Management, Lab Test Management and Traceability and Transparency solutions.

Founded in 1997, Rio de Janeiro-born FARM Rio has grown into one of Brazil’s most beloved fashion and lifestyle brands, renowned for its colorful textiles and nature-inspired prints. Since beginning its international expansion in 2019 with the opening of its flagship boutique in SoHo, New York, the brand has built a devoted following among younger shoppers across the U.S. and Europe through a growing network of its own boutiques, leading department stores and fashion-rental platforms, fueling its continued global growth.

As FARM Rio continues to expand its international footprint, Inspectorio will support this next phase by further digitizing and strengthening the brand’s global supply chain operations across retail locations in France, Italy, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. FARM Rio is a flagship brand of AZZAS 2154, Latin America’s largest fashion retail group.

Implementing Inspectorio’s AI-driven supply chain platform enables FARM Rio to automate and digitize compliance with tightening international regulations on forced labor, corporate sustainability reporting and due diligence in the United States and Europe. FARM Rio will use the following platform capabilities across its supply chain:

Quality Risk Management: Standardizes FARM Rio’s inspection workflows, scheduling and reporting across the brand’s global operations.

Standardizes FARM Rio’s inspection workflows, scheduling and reporting across the brand’s global operations. Lab Test Management: Centralizes lab test requests, results and audit-ready compliance information, enhancing the speed at which FARM Rio can bring new styles to international markets.

Centralizes lab test requests, results and audit-ready compliance information, enhancing the speed at which FARM Rio can bring new styles to international markets. Traceability and Transparency: Streamlines global compliance efforts with automated data collection, document validation and real-time document translation, enabling full product traceability in compliance with international regulations.

Maintaining compliance with international regulations continues to be a key priority for global apparel brands. According to Inspectorio’s “2026 State of Supply Chain Report,” more than half of retail supply chain leaders have rated the impact of regulatory changes as a top focus every year for the past three years, with 52% citing it in 2026. Additionally, 62% of current AI users in retail supply chains cite reduced manual workload as a primary outcome, a benefit FARM Rio will realize with Inspectorio’s supply chain platform.

“As one of the most recognized and fastest-growing brands in the Americas, sustaining this growth requires a modern supply chain that aligns with our future,” said Alexandra Brito, Head of Quality at FARM Rio. “As we grow, Inspectorio provides us with the platform and regulatory expertise to fully digitize our operations. We can now scale our international business with the confidence that our supply chain meets the highest standards in the markets we serve across the Americas and Europe.”

“Supply chains are shifting from a cost center managed market by market to a strategic, connected foundation for growth,” said Chirag Patel, CEO of Inspectorio. “FARM Rio recognized that early, replacing fragmented operations with a single digital platform as it scales across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. We're proud to partner with FARM Rio and the broader AZZAS 2154 Group as they turn their supply chain into a competitive advantage.”

To learn more about how Inspectorio’s AI-driven supply chain platform modernizes and enhances the production chain for the world’s largest brands, visit www.inspectorio.com.

About FARM Rio

FARM Rio is a Rio de Janeiro-born global fashion and lifestyle brand founded by Katia Barros and Marcello Bastos in 1997. Renowned for its vibrant prints, bold colors, and celebration of Brazilian culture and nature, the brand has grown from a small marketplace booth into one of Brazil's leading fashion brands, with more than 135 stores across the country and over 2,000 employees. Since launching its international expansion in 2019 with its flagship boutique in SoHo, New York, FARM Rio has established 17 boutiques across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Mexico, while expanding through more than 2,000 wholesale partners and branded spaces at leading retailers including Le Bon Marché, Galeries Lafayette, Selfridges, Liberty, Rinascente, Bloomingdale's, and Printemps.

A Certified B Corporation and flagship brand of the AZZAS 2154 Group, Latin America's largest fashion retail group, FARM Rio also champions sustainability through its "1000 Trees a Day, Every Day" initiative, which has planted more than 2 million trees in Brazil.

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio is the leading AI-powered supply chain platform optimizing performance, building resilience, and providing intelligence across production chains for global brands, retailers, and their multi-tier suppliers.

Our innovative platform seamlessly connects and digitizes supply chain processes to optimize decision-making, while providing real-time visibility and control over production chain operations.