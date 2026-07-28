Group From Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe Completes Acquisition of Elements Casino Chilliwack From Great Canadian Entertainment

Ts’elxwéyeqw (Chilliwack, BC)--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Canadian Entertainment (“Great Canadian”) and a consortium group of certain communities from the Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe, through an entity affiliated with Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe Management Ltd. (the “Ts’elxwéyeqw Group”), announced today the successful closing of the Ts’elxwéyeqw Group’s acquisition from Great Canadian of Elements Casino Chilliwack, one of the premier gaming and entertainment destinations in the Fraser Valley region of British Columbia.

The transaction represents a transformational milestone for the communities within the Ts’elxwéyeqw Group. Share

The Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe constitutes seven First Nation communities and are the First People of the Chilliwack River watershed. The transaction represents a transformational milestone for the communities within the Ts’elxwéyeqw Group.

Elements Casino Chilliwack serves guests across the Fraser Valley and is one of Chilliwack’s top destinations for gaming and entertainment, featuring over 300 slots, live and electronic table games, bingo, dining, live entertainment and more.

“Our communities have built a diverse business portfolio over the years in commercial real estate development, sustainable forestry operations, environmental stewardship and conservation of cultural values, and energy infrastructure. This acquisition is the next step in that growth. Elements Casino Chilliwack is a strong, established business, and we're proud to bring gaming and hospitality into our portfolio. This transaction shows what our communities are capable of when we compete and lead in the business world," said Chief David Jimmie, President of Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe Management Ltd.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Ts’elxwéyeqw Group to BC’s gaming industry,” said Matt Anfinson, Chief Executive Officer of Great Canadian Entertainment. “We have had the privilege of being part of the Chilliwack community since we opened Elements Casino Chilliwack in 2012, and we believe that under the Ts’elxwéyeqw Group’s leadership, the business will begin an exciting new chapter. For the team members and guests of Elements Casino Chilliwack, and the local community, we can think of no better steward for the business,” concluded Anfinson.

McCarthy Tétrault LLP is acting as legal advisor and KPMG Corporate Finance Inc. is acting as financial advisor to the Ts’elxwéyeqw Group. McMillan LLP is acting as legal advisor to Great Canadian Entertainment.

About Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe

The Ts’elxwéyeqw are one of the tribes of the Stó:lō – People of the River – and are part of the broader Coast Salish collective. The Ts’elxwéyeqw are the First People of the Chilliwack River watershed in the Central Fraser Valley of southwestern British Columbia. The Halq’eméylem tribal name “Ts’elxwéyeqw” forms the etymology of the English word “Chilliwack”.

The Ts'elxwéyeqw Tribe’s territory, rich in history, culture and tradition, covers 95,000 hectares and encompasses a portion of land over the border with the United States. In the mid-18th century, with the creation of the Indian Act, the Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe, a strong territory based First Nations, became seven Indian Act First Nation communities. The modern-day bands that constitute the Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe include: Ăthelets (Aitchelitz), Sq’ewqéyl (Skowkale), Shxwhá:y (Skway), Th’ewá:li (Soowahlie), Sxwoyehálá (Squiala), Ch’íyáqtel (Tzeachten) and Yeqwyeqwí:ws (Yakweakwioose).

Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe Management Limited (TTML), based in Chilliwack, British Columbia, manages the Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe’s partnerships, oversees an extensive number of cultural, economic and business initiatives, and operates in a manner that respects the values, traditions and objectives of the Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe. TTML supports healthy Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe communities, language and culture through its Sponsorship Program. TTML is a member of the S’ólh Téméxw Stewardship Alliance, an alliance of Stó:lō First Nations, and the Collaborative Stewardship Forum.

Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe has previously received the Joint Venture Business of the Year Award from the BC Aboriginal Business Achievement Foundation as well as the Aboriginal Business of the Year Award from the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more, please visit www.ttml.ca.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada’s leading gaming and entertainment company, with the most diversified collection of gaming and hospitality destinations across the country. From Ontario to British Columbia, Nova Scotia to New Brunswick, our properties feature slot machines, live and electronic table games, racetracks, restaurants, concert venues, conference facilities, and hotels, creating unforgettable experiences for millions of guests every year.

Proudly Canadian with deep roots in British Columbia, we began in 1982 as the Great Canadian Casino Company, operating two charity casinos at Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition. From those humble beginnings, we have grown into a national leader with operations in 19 cities and towns coast to coast. Today, our dedicated and diverse Canadian team members embody our values, operate with integrity, and share a passion for fun and excitement.

Our commitment to excellence is the foundation of everything we do. We are proud to provide exceptional entertainment experiences for our guests, meaningful and rewarding opportunities for our team members, and lasting support for the communities where we live and work. At Great Canadian Entertainment, we are proud to be part of Canada’s story, working together to deliver vibrant entertainment, important revenue to support government priorities, and a future that continues to celebrate Canadian strength.

To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.