Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse Continues to Grow in the Southeast Through Hometown Grocery Expansion

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rancher's Premium Smokehouse is expanding its availability in the Southeast through a new partnership with family-owned Hometown Grocery, giving shoppers in North Alabama access to the brand's premium smoked sausage lineup inspired by authentic Texas barbecue.

Classic Texas smokehouse flavor arrives at Hometown Grocery stores across North Alabama Share

Known for reinventing the smoked sausage category, Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse combines premium cuts of meat with bold, barbecue-inspired ingredients to create a product differentiated from traditional smoked sausage. Shoppers at Hometown Grocery can now find the brand’s three signature flavors in the refrigerated meat department:

Brisket Burnt Ends - Crafted with 14-hour smoked chopped brisket for authentic Texas barbecue flavor.

Philly Cheesesteak - Made with fresh bell peppers and generous chunks of real cheese for a bold twist on a classic favorite.

Bacon Cheddar - Packed with real bacon and cheddar cheese for a rich, savory bite.

Each 12-ounce package includes four hearty 3-ounce smoked sausage links, made with premium ingredients and sealed fresh for maximum quality and flavor.

As a family-owned company, Rancher's Premium Smokehouse is committed to crafting products that bring people together around the table. Since launching in 2024, the brand has become the fastest-growing national smoked sausage brands in the country while remaining true to its Texas roots and passion for authentic barbecue flavor.

For more information on where to find Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse products, visit your local grocer’s website.

About Rancher’s Premium

Rancher's Premium Smokehouse is a family-owned brand dedicated to crafting premium smoked sausage with authentic barbecue flavor and high-quality ingredients. Since launching in 2024, Rancher's has introduced innovative flavors that stand apart from traditional smoked sausage. Today, Rancher's products are available at Walmart, Kroger, Smart & Final, Grocery Outlet, Piggly Wiggly, Lowe's Markets, Homeland Grocery, Cash Saver, Crest Foods, Pruett's Food, and additional grocery retailers nationwide.

About Hometown Grocery

Founded in 1982, Hometown Grocery is a family-owned, community-focused grocery retailer serving North Alabama. Known for its fresh hand-cut meats, quality produce, and friendly hometown service, Hometown Grocery is committed to offering customers outstanding value, exceptional quality, and a personalized shopping experience while supporting the communities it serves.